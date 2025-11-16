Red alert in Makkah, Madinah as heavy rains lash Two Holy Cities

Local weather and meteorological departments have sounded red alert in Makkah al Mukarramah and Madinah al Munawwarah after heavy rains lashed the Two Holy Cities

Videos shared online showed worshippers performing Friday Afternoon Prayers even as Masjid Nabawi, The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah al Munawwarah, was soaking due to heavy rainfall.

A video shared by Inside the Haramain X handle, which publishes news from the Two Holy Mosques, showed how the site looked like after the downpour on Friday. Watch here:

SubhanAllah! Rain in Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah. Salat Al Istisqa was led in Haramain Sharifain yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Z2F2YSh4LH — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) November 14, 2025

Similar scene was reported from the Grand Mosque or Masjid al Haram in Makkah al Mukarrama where worshippers were seen circumambulating around the Holy Kaaba amidst heavy downpour on Friday as well as Saturday.

VIDEO: Heavy Rain in Masjid Al Haram early this morning 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/fhCfiVSxAp — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) November 15, 2025

Besides Makkah and Madinah, heavy rains also lashed other cities and regions of the Kingdom including Asir and Saudi capital Riyadh, on Friday, a day after Salat Al Istisqa - Special Prayers Seeking Rains, was performed in Haramain Sharifain.

Following this the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned residents and visitors against severe high-speed winds, lower horizontal visibility, hailfall, flash flooding and thunderstorms in the Two Holy Cities in coming days.

The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic called on motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in rainy weather, avoid speeding and swerving. It also urged them to always leave a safe space with the car in front of them.

