42 Indian Pilgrims dead in Makkah-Madinah Highway bus accident

Hyderabad: As many as 42 Indians have been killed when a bus carrying the Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker on Makkah-Madinah Highway early in the morning Monday November 17, 2025.

In a statement released to the media, the Telangana State government said 16 of those killed in one of deadliest accidents in recent days are from Hyderabad.

Women, Children among those killed

The bus on its way from Makkah al Mukarramah to The Prophet’s City Madinah al Munawwarah was carrying a total of 43 Umrah pilgrims, a number of them women and children. 42 of them have been killed with only 1 survivor reported so far.

The tragic accident occurred around 1.30 AM India time Monday at Mufrihat, about 160 km from Madinah, according to initial reports received by the state government.

A group of 20 Umrah pilgrims, including 20 women and 11 children, had left from Hyderabad on November 09, 2025 to perform Umrah.

After performing the Umrah rituals in Makkah, the pilgrims were on their way to The Prophet’s City Madinah al Munawwarah when their bus met with the deadly accident.



