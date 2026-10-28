Fact Check: Posts claiming Sania Mirza donated land to build mosque are fake

Viral posts on different social media platforms claiming that Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza has donated a land to build a mosque near her shopping mall after fact check analysis have turned out to be fake and untrue.

Ummid.com Fact Check: Viral posts on different social media platforms claiming that Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza has donated a land to build a mosque near her shopping mall after fact check analysis have turned out to be fake and untrue.

Claim

Users on a number of social media platforms, including Instagram, X, Facebook and WhatsApp, have claimed that former Tennis player, Sania Mirza, has donated a “land” near “her commercial mall in Hyderabad” to build a mosque.

The social media users claimed that Sania Mirza had originally planned to build a tennis training centre on the said land. But “realizing the difficulties of Muslims she change her plan and donated the land to build a mosque.”

“There was no mosque near Sania Mirza’s mall, and Muslims were needed to travel several kilometers to offer Namaz. Realizing the difficulties of the Muslims, Sania Mirza donated the land near the mall she had kept to build a Tennis training academy for the mosque”, social media users claimed.

The social media users also claimed that Cricketer and former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mohammed Azharuddin, laid the foundation stone of the “proposed mosque”.

Social media users also tagged a photo showing Mohammad Azharuddin laying the “foundation stone” of the mosque along with the viral claims. Sania Mirza is also seen in the viral image.

“There is no mosque near Sania Mirza's shopping center in Hyderabad, due to which local Muslims had to travel a distance of about 40 minutes to offer namaz… This vacant land is located near their shopping center, where there was previously a plan to build a large tennis training center”, another social media user wrote on X.

Social media users, in a large number, have praised the former tennis player. Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two have divorced. But due to this relation between the two – now broken, many Pakistani social media users have also enthusiastically shared the claim about the former Tennis player “donating a land to build a mosque”.

But, some right wing news channels picked up the “viral claims” to spread their communal agenda. Their objection is why the tennis icon "donated the land to build a mosque" and not for a school or hospital.

Fact Check Analysis

The fact check analysis of the image tagged with the viral claim that Tennis Star Sania Mirza has "donated a land" near “her shopping mall” to build a mosque is found to be AI generated.

The analysis of the image by HIVE Detect, a popular AI detection tool, has given this result.

99.8% likely to be AI generated image

0.8% likely to be Deepfake

99.9% the image is generated by GPT-2

The analysis of the image by another AI detection tool "SightEngine" has also concluded that the "image is 83% AI Generated".

The final confirmation that the image of Azharuddin laying the "foundation stone of the mosque on the land donated by Sania Mirza" is AI generated is by none other than OpenAI itself.

"Generated with OpenAI tools... This content was generated using OpenAI tools. The signals below provide supporting evidence for this result:

SynthID detected

We found a SynthID watermark that originated from OpenAI.

Content credentials not detected

Open AI is the owner of ChatGPT.

Other Key Facts

Mohammed Azharuddin and Sania Mirza are close relatives. Sania’s younger sister, Anam Mirza, is married to Azharuddin’s son. Other key facts related to the two vis-a-vis the viral claims are more intriguing.

Sania Mirza is currently living in a Greek-style luxury villa on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sania resides in the UAE permanently with her son, Izhaan Malik.

According to her travel records, Sania last visited India, and Hyderabad, in March 2026. It means, in October when the claims are made about her participation in the foundation stone of the "mosque" with Azharuddin is untrue.

There are no confirmed records or official documents to show Sania Mirza owns any commercial complex or shopping mall in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Azharuddin, currently a Minister in the Congress government in Telangana, is very active on social media. His social media timeline is totally silent on the foundation stone of the mosque on a land donated by Sania Mirza, as wrongly claimed by viral posts.

ummid.com contacted Mohammed Azharuddin's office in Hyderabad. The office failed to verify or confirm the event.

Conclusion

The viral claim that Sania Mirza has "donated a land or plot owned by her to build a mosque in Hyderabad" is hence false, untrue and unverified based on the fact check analysis.

The viral claim has also been not officially confirmed by Mohammed Azharuddin or Sania Mirza or their representatives.

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