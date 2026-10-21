Hardeep Puri-Jeffrey Epstein ‘connections’ haunt Modi govt again

The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi found itself in problem once again over the ‘curious connections’ between Hardeep Singh Puri and Jeffrey Epstein after the photos of the Union Petroleum Minister with the sex offender surfaced online.

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi found itself in problem once again over the ‘curious connections’ between Hardeep Singh Puri and Jeffrey Epstein after the photos of the Union Petroleum Minister with the sex offender surfaced online.

Hardeep Singh Puri’s alleged connections with Jeffery Epstein hit the headlines early this year when some email communications between the two were released by the US Department of Justice.

The issue was also raised by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Defending himself, Hardeep Singh Puri admitted having met with the sex offender. But, said he was part of some delegations whenever he met with him. Hardeep Singh Puri also claimed that he never met the pedophile alone.

The new photos released by the US Department of Justice Tuesday October 20, 2026 however showed Hardeep Singh Puri having a one-on-one meeting with Jeffery Epstein.

“Despicable Monsters”

Following the release of the new images, the opposition is targeting the Narendra Modi government.

“US Department of Justice releases Picture of Hardeep Singh Puri meeting Jeffrey Epstein… A few months ago Hardeep Puri had claimed he never met the pedophile one on one… Today yet another lie of Sanghi clown has been busted by USA”, Vinay Kumar Dokaniya, Congress Social Media Incharge, wrote in a social media post.

“The BJP never believed or practiced respecting women and the kind of people in Narendra Modi s cabinet proves that they are not just Shameless liars but despicable monsters who are a curse on mankind”, he added.

Questioning Hardeep Singh Puri over his alleged meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, after the purported picture of the two was circulated on social media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asked whose message the minister was carrying and whether it was on behalf of PM Modi.

“The matter is being discussed across the entire country. The Epstein files have now been made public. Union Minister Hardeep Puri, a member of the Modi cabinet, had claimed that he never even met Epstein — certainly never in private. However, the U.S. Department of Justice has exposed the truth. Photographs have emerged showing him partying with Epstein”, Raut said while talking to reporters.

“The images also show glasses and other items placed in front of them. What does this actually mean? Why did he meet with Epstein? Whose message was he carrying? Was it a message from Modi ji? And, such an individual is a minister in Modi’s government. This is only the beginning. Much more is yet to come to light. Just stay tuned,” Raut said.

"Do we need more proof"

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the newly released images are enough to prove the minister's connections with the pedophile.

"Didn’t Hardeep Puri say he had never met Epstein one-on-one? What kind of people does Modi like and chooses to have around him? Do you need any more proof. Why RSS and the right-wing can never ever respect and treat women as equals?" she questioned.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra while sharing a video statement made by Hardeep Singh Puri in February this year, wrote, "Epstein Paaji told us he only met Epstein as part of a delegation 3-4 times. Guess the other delegates were hiding under the table in these 2 photos, Paaji."

The latest picture released by the US DOJ of @HardeepSPuri, when compared with earlier pictures, makes it clear that the Modi government’s minister met Jeffrey Epstein in the same room where he was molesting girls and women. Why would a diplomat meet a child rapist at such a place? As LoP @RahulGandhi Ji said, the Trump administration has choked Narendra Modi with the Epstein files and made him surrender completely. — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) October 21, 2026

Raising questions after the release of the new images, Gujarat Congress leader Saral Patel wrote on X, “The latest picture released by the US Department of Justice, when compared with earlier pictures, makes it clear that the Modi government’s minister met Jeffrey Epstein in the same room where he was molesting girls and women.”

“Why would a diplomat meet a child rapist at such a place?” he asked.

Terming the pictures "damning", NCP (SP) Spokesperson Anish Gawande demanded a clarification on the matter.

"These are damning photos. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri must answer as to why he was meeting Jeffrey Epstein, even in an Ambassadorial capacity”, he said.

Meanwhile, some political analysts are linking the release of the images with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India. Rubio is in India, but instead of New Delhi, he arrived in Mumbai. From Mumbai, he has a scheduled visit to Jamnagar – where Mukesh Ambani operates the world's largest oil refining complex.

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