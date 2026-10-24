Why Indian Muslims are keeping a low profile in the CJP Protests



The Indian Muslims are keeping a low profile in the CJP Protests to avoid religious polarization, Mohmmad Adeeb, former Member of Parliament and now Chairman of Indian Muslims for Civil Rights (IMCR) said.

Mohmmad Adeeb, former Member of Parliament and now Chairman of Indian Muslims for Civil Rights (IMCR), has denied the allegation that Indian Muslims are not part of the current agitation led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi.

In a candid interview, he spoke at length about the participation of Muslims in the protests held in Delhi. He said Prakash Raj, Yogender Yadav and a whole lot of other big names are sitting in the IMCR office at Nizamuddin strategizing the protest. Indian Muslims for Civil Rights (IMCR) is a non-political, non-religious, non-governmental organization (NGO) based in New Delhi.

On the question of why Muslims are absent from the protest, Mohmmad Adeeb, who was former President of the AMU student union, said, “This is to stop the opposition from giving the agitation a communal issue.”

“I am sure the agitation may have become an India-Pakistan cricket match if names like Umar Khalid or Sharjeel Imam made rounds in the media”, he added.

“To avoid religious polarization, we have deliberately not allowed the Muslims' names to dominate the public space”, Adeeb said and added that a sizable number of Muslim girls and boys are getting arrested on the streets of Delhi, agitating “vote chor, gaddi chor.”

Adeeb further said, “The IMCR on October 28, 2026 has called the prominent members of the Muslim community in India to Delhi to deliberate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process initiated by the Election Commission. The community members will reflect on the SIR at the day-long event and come up with a resolution demanding that the government completely scrap it. There may be other resolutions passed that day, he said.

Adeeb showed optimism about the Cockroach Janata Party agitation. He said the protests have changed the whole Hindu-Muslim narrative in the country. Explaining it further, Adeeb said that “since 2014, a right-wing toxic ideology of hate Muslims has permeated the country. The entire political space has been hijacked, where talking about accountability of the government is a crime against the nation.

The BJP in the last 12 years has shrunk the public space for Muslims so much that they are made mere onlookers in their own motherland. The CJP agitation is successful in turning the BJP's narrative on its head and asking for accountability from the government, and it has broomed the elements of communalism that became part of public discourse.

This agitation is above communities, and the leaders, the protesters, and their leaders are part of the civil society who have taken up the challenge to clean the muck spread by the BJP. Every protester should be saluted for such acts of bravery.

“The agitators are taking on the BJP government for its act of vote robbery and disenfranchisement of some 15 crore voters. This is a crime against the country for which the nation should fix the punishment,” he said.

Drawing Adeeb’s attention towards some cleric's remarks that Muslims should not take part in the CJP-led agitation because they will be miserably punished, the Muslim social activist said that these are cowards of the community who may have been paid to do such lip service.

"Muslims should not fear anyone as it’s a battle for do die", he said.

Commenting on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's absence from the ongoing CJP-led opposition demonstrations in Delhi, Adeeb said that he is a B-team member of the BJP. Showing surprise that even after his vitriolic comments, Owaisi is never touched by the government.

"This suggests that there is some understanding between the government and the so-called Muslim leader", he said.

"Muslims worst sufferers of the SIR process"

M. H. Jawahirullah, an MLA in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and a prominent Muslim leader in the state, has echoed similar sentiments as Mohammed Adeeb. He said Indian Muslims are the worst sufferers of the SIR process.

"A large majority of Muslim voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls of India. The BJP has wreaked havoc on the Muslim community. SIR is not an anti-Muslim provision alone but an anti-national act", he said.

Jawahirullah rebuked those who gave a call to Muslims not to participate in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) agitation in Delhi, saying those saying so are not ‘the sole spokesman’ of Muslims in India. He called the CJP agitation a positive development that has opened the eyes of many Indians towards the misrule of the BJP in the country.

Jawahirullah further said that protests against the SIR are going on every day in Tamil Nadu. He admitted that since it’s a national issue, the focus of the protests is in Delhi and not in the regional centers.

Jawahirullah concluded that the CJP protest has one message to the entire country: if voting is going to take place through ballot boxes in India, the BJP cannot stop the political change that’s round the corner in the country.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com. Views are personal.]

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