Bihar 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Cards 2027 Released - Steps to Download

The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released the dummy Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students appearing in the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate 2027 board exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2027

BSEB Bihar 2026 Board Exams: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released the dummy Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the students appearing in the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate 2027 board exams scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2027.

Candidates appearing in the BSEB Class X Annual Secondary Exams 2027 should note that their Dummy Admit Cards have been released on the board's official website "exam.biharboardonline.org".

On the other hand, the Dummy Admit Cards of the candidates appearing in the Class XII Higher Secondary exams 2027 have been released on the board's official website "intermediate.biharboardonline.com".

Candidates appearing in the 2027 Class Xth and XIIth board exams should also check the board's official website "secondary.biharboardonline.com" for the latest exam updates.

Steps to download BSEB Class 10 th, 12th Dummy Admit Card 2027

Click here to go to the official websites.

Under the 'Important Links" in the centre of the home page, click on "View/Print Dummy Admit Card [Annual Secondary Exam 2027]."

Enter School Code, Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Click on Search button to proceed.

Candidates who have registered for the 2027 Bihar board exams should download their Dummy Admit Card and check all details. In case of any error or correction, they should immediately contact the bihar board.

BSEB 10th, 12th Final Admit Card

Candidates should note that the date and schedule of downloading the 10th and 12th dummy admit cards are from November 01 to 07, 2026.

The board has also specified restrictions on corrections. A complete change in the student's own name or the names of their parents will not be permitted. Students should therefore examine these particulars carefully and report any other eligible discrepancy to their respective institutions within the deadline, the board said.

The Bihar board will release the Final Admit Card of the classes 10th and 12th will release any time after November 07, 2026 after analysing the requests submitted seeking corrections.

Candidates should also note that the Bihar board will hold the Classes 10th and 12th board exams in the month of February 2027. The board has, however, not yet released the date sheet and time table of the 2027 BSEB board exams.

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