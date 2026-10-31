IIAD launches U-LEAD for girls, leadership training for women

India Islamic Academy Deoband (IIAD), has announced a 7-day online leadership and capacity-building workshop for women scholars, educators, students and professionals, scheduled to commence on November 15th, 2026, under its newly launched initiative, U-LEAD FOR GIRLS, which stands for Ulama Leadership, Empowerment and Development

[A view of the participants from across India, including professors, lawyers, college-going students, Aalimaat, teachers and school principals.]

Deoband: India Islamic Academy Deoband (IIAD), has announced a 7-day online leadership and capacity-building workshop for women scholars, educators, students and professionals, scheduled to commence on November 15th, 2026, under its newly launched initiative, U-LEAD FOR GIRLS, which stands for Ulama Leadership, Empowerment and Development.

According to a Press release a total of 147 participants from across India, including professors, lawyers, college-going students, Aalimaat, teachers and school principals, participated in the initiative's inaugural session. The programme introduced the objectives of the initiative and highlighted the importance of women's education, leadership development, professional competencies and personal growth.

U-LEAD FOR GIRLS aims to establish a structured learning platform that combines educational and ethical foundations with practical skills relevant to women's professional development, institutional responsibilities and community engagement. The initiative seeks to bring together women from religious, academic, legal and professional backgrounds, encouraging knowledge-sharing, collaboration and continuous learning.

[Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, Founder and Director of IIAD addressing the gathering.]

IIAD Emphasises Leadership Development Alongside Education

Addressing the inaugural session, Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, Founder and Director of IIAD, highlighted the importance of complementing education with structured training, intellectual development and practical leadership skills.

He emphasised the significant contribution of women scholars and educators to religious instruction, ethical development and the education of future generations. He underlined the need to equip them with contemporary teaching methodologies, effective communication and digital literacy and community engagement skills to strengthen their educational and social contributions.

Describing U-LEAD FOR GIRLS as an institutional initiative for identifying and developing women's potential, Maulana Qasmi stressed the importance of enabling participants to assume greater responsibilities in educational institutions, professional environments and community initiatives.

He also highlighted the growing relevance of emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence, in contemporary education and professional development. He emphasised the importance of digital competencies, mental health awareness and women's health education, noting that the application of modern knowledge and technology should remain guided by ethical principles and responsible practice.

Referring to the importance of ambition, perseverance and continuous self-development, he quoted the renowned Urdu poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Tu shaheen hai, parwaaz hai kaam tera; Tere saamne aasmaan aur bhi hain.

He encouraged participants to recognise their potential, continue developing their abilities and contribute constructively to society through knowledge, integrity and sustained effort.

Khadeeja Mominati highlights need for structured training for Women

Khadeeja Hasan Mominati, Co-Founder of IIAD and an Islamic scholar, delivered the welcome address, extending greetings to the participating women scholars, teachers, students and professionals. She also acknowledged Syeda Ismat, who is expected to play a supervisory role in the programme.

Mominati explained that IIAD's educational approach extends beyond religious instruction to include capacity-building, personal development and the practical application of knowledge. Following capacity-building initiatives for male scholars and participants, the academy has expanded its training efforts to women through U-LEAD FOR GIRLS.

She emphasised that educational advancement should be accompanied by personality development, self-confidence and practical competencies. Providing women with opportunities to identify their strengths, acquire new skills and apply their knowledge effectively can enhance their contributions to educational institutions, families and society.

She encouraged participants to engage themselves actively in the programme, ask questions, exchange perspectives and apply their learning in practical contexts. She explained that the initiative is intended to support women's development through continuous learning, greater confidence and responsible participation in society.

7-Day Workshop to Cover Leadership, AI, Health & Counselling

The seven-day online workshop, beginning November 15, will address a range of subjects relevant to women's educational, personal and professional development.

The proposed training areas include leadership and personality development, covering decision-making, teamwork, self-confidence and responsible leadership.

Communication and public speaking will focus on effective expression, presentation techniques and professional communication. Artificial intelligence and digital competencies will cover the responsible use of AI tools and digital technologies in educational and professional settings. Women's health and hygiene will address foundational health awareness and personal hygiene practices. Mental health and emotional well-being will focus on understanding stress, emotional regulation and self-care.

Counselling and community guidance will address listening skills, understanding individual concerns and providing appropriate basic guidance. Planning and community engagement will focus on practical planning, educational initiatives and community-oriented activities.

The programme is intended to combine subject-based learning with practical exercises and interaction among participants. Its broader objective is to help women apply the knowledge and skills acquired to their educational responsibilities, professional activities and community initiatives.

Through this structured approach, IIAD seeks to strengthen participants' ability to respond to emerging educational and social needs while encouraging collaboration among women from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Inaugural Session

The inaugural session was conducted by Alisha Fatima Mominati, a teacher at India Islamic Academy Deoband. The proceedings began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Hafiza and Qaria Nadia Sabri, a teacher at IIAD.

Khansa Salah, a first-year Arabic student at the academy, presented a na’at in praise of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

Wasim Sahiba from Nalgonda, Telangana, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of women's education, structured training and leadership development.

The participation of 147 women from across India, representing academic, legal, educational and religious fields, reflected the initiative's emphasis on interdisciplinary engagement, shared learning and practical skill development.

The inaugural programme provided an opportunity to introduce the objectives of U-LEAD FOR GIRLS and encourage women from diverse backgrounds to participate in structured leadership and capacity-building activities.

Registration Open

India Islamic Academy Deoband has invited women scholars, teachers, students and professionals interested in leadership development, personal growth and contemporary skills to register for the seven-day online workshop.

Programme Details

Programme: U-LEAD FOR GIRLS, Ulama Leadership, Empowerment and Development

U-LEAD FOR GIRLS, Ulama Leadership, Empowerment and Development Commencement Date: November 15th, 2026

November 15th, 2026 Duration: Seven days

Seven days Mode: Online

Online Registration and Enquiries: +91 95571 13167

Interested participants may contact the academy on the number provided above for registration and further information.

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