In Pictures: ‘Gyanesh Kumar Impeachment’ Motion Unanimously Passed

The INDIA bloc MPs and civil society members Saturday October 31, 2026 unanimously passed the motion calling for the ‘impeachment’ of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta. Explore pictures here

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc MPs and civil society members Saturday October 31, 2026 unanimously passed the motion calling for the ‘impeachment’ of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta.

The impeachment motion was moved by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during, what is billed as a “Mock Parliament” session The venue was Kharge's official residence, 10 Rajaji Marg, in the national capital New Delhi.

The resolution sought the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of treason.

Kharge listed six allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner, including “election theft” and “vote chori”conspiring to steal elections, and deleting 13.2 crore voters.

The six allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar by Mallikarjun Kharge are as follows:

Charge 1: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar oversaw and was personally involved in a sinister and malicious criminal conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party to steal votes in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. By providing the BJP access to voter lists, allowing arbitrary addition and deletion of voters' names, and permitting tampering with election results, he has deliberately violated the rule of law. He is guilty of executing a premeditated attack on the foundation of India's democracy, our electoral process. This is a criminal act and an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India.

Charge 2: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is directly responsible for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, under which manipulation and pruning of voter lists took place, and this process proved to be destructive. He deliberately ensured the removal of 13.2 crore voters' names from the voter lists, thereby depriving them of the fundamental right to vote granted by the Constitution of India. This entire process has been partisan, opaque, and an open violation of the principles of natural justice. This is a criminal act and an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India. Charge 3: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is guilty of illegally amending Form 6 of the Registration of Electors’ Rules, 1960, without the oversight or knowledge of Parliament.

Through this, he has been part of a criminal conspiracy to prevent the registration of first-time voters and strip them of the fundamental right to vote granted by the Constitution of India, rendering their rights as Indian citizens effectively null and void. This is an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India. Charge 4: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is guilty of maliciously using the ERONET/ECINET software to remove voters' names from voter lists and prevent local Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from adding eligible voters' names, thereby illegally centralizing control over voter lists in the hands of the Election Commission of India (ECI). This is a criminal attempt to interfere in the process of free and fair elections, on which the foundation of India's democratic framework rests. This is an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India.

Charge 5: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is guilty of deliberately violating the law in collusion with seven associates of the Election Commission of India. He deliberately and illegally excluded the other two Election Commissioners from the decision-making process, as a result of which both Election Commissioners had to record at least 14 objections in the official records.

This is a clear violation of the constitutional duties of the Election Commission as prescribed in the Constitution of India and an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India. Charge 6: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, by acting independently, has violated his constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections and to protect the Constitution of India.

The INDIA bloc's impeachment resolution against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was said to be held on Friday October 30, 2026. It was however postponed by a day - and held a day before the opposition's "Chalo Dilli March" to be organised at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday November 01, 2026.

Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker, presided over the program.

The prominent MPs who attended and participated in the debate on impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar included Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose, Shashi Tharoor, John Brittas, Harendra Malik, Thol. Thirumavalavan, Sudama Prasad, Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Rai, Baidyanath Ram, P Chidambaram, ET Mohdammed Basheer, P Sandosh Kumar, Manish Tiwari, Bajrang Manohar Sonawane, Abhay Kumar Sinha, Sanjay Raut, Dr Mohd Jawaid, Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi and others.

From the Civil Society, student activist Neha Bora, Advocate Shahrukh Alam, Dr Syeda Hameed, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, Social activist Nikhil Dey, Karnataka Civil Society member Noor Sridhar, General Secretary of All India Forward Bloc, G. Devarajan and others participated the "mock parliament" and the public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Chief Ministers of the Congress and opposition ruled states including Revanth Reddy, Hemant Soren also attended the event. Top leaders of different parties including Tejashwi Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti, KC Venugopal,

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