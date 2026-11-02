Islamic Chamber Extends its B57+ Initiative to Europe

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) Sunday November 01, 2026 launched the European Chapter of its B57+ initiative, which will hold its first activities in Brussels in the coming weeks.

Istanbul: The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) Sunday November 01, 2026 launched the European Chapter of its B57+ initiative, which will hold its first activities in Brussels in the coming weeks.

ICCD President Abdullah Saleh Kamel announced the chapter at the opening of the second Business Leaders Summit in Istanbul. He said it would act as a bridge between business communities in member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and their counterparts in Europe.

“The real challenge is turning this potential into investments, projects and partnerships that serve our shared interests,” Kamel said, referring to the capital, resources, markets and human talent that he said could make the Islamic world a more influential economic force.

Organized by the ICCD under the theme “The Great Convergence”, the summit is held on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the OIC's Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC). Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat attended the opening.

Turning Dialogue into Investments

The ICCD launched B57+ in 2025 under the direct supervision of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz. Its aim is to bring together business leaders from the OIC's 57 member states and their counterparts worldwide, and to turn their dialogue into investments and partnerships with lasting impact. The Business Leaders Summit is its annual gathering.

Kamel thanked the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and its president, Rifat Hisarcikloglu, for supporting preparations for the European chapter. He said he hoped a dedicated B57+ office would open soon at TOBB's premises in Brussels.

A week dedicated to resolving commercial disputes through mediation and arbitration preceded the summit, drawing centers from OIC countries as well as from Britain, the United States and Canada. Kamel said such cooperation tackles one of the main obstacles to foreign investment, particularly in the least developed countries. “Trust in the business environment is the foundation for attracting investment,” he said.

Kamel said the measure of any initiative is the projects and investment it delivers on the ground. He added that integration across industries had become a necessity, and that logistics integration securing stable supply routes would ease trade and lift exports among OIC member states.

Kamel said the chamber wants B57+ to become a platform for year-round cooperation among business leaders, where “ideas become initiatives, initiatives become projects, and projects become real economic impact.

Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development and its B57+ initiative

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) is an international non-governmental organization affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Founded in Istanbul in 1977, it represents the private sector in OIC countries and works to expand trade and joint investment among them, including cross-border projects. The chamber counts 57 OIC countries in its membership and is headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan. It adopted its current name in December 2023 and is led by its President, Abdullah Saleh Kamel.

B57+ is an international initiative launched in 2025 by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development. Its name refers to the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and their partners worldwide. Business leaders from these countries and beyond meet through B57+ to discuss current issues and the obstacles companies face in trade, investment and finance, and to turn that dialogue into initiatives and business projects with lasting impact.

B57+ operates through three platforms. Its annual Business Leaders Summit held its second edition in Istanbul in November 2026 under the theme “The Great Convergence”. A dedicated week on resolving commercial disputes through mediation and arbitration has drawn centers from OIC countries, Britain, the United States and Canada. Supported by TOBB, the European Chapter is launching its activities from Brussels.

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