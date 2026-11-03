West Bengal Class 10th 2027 board exams likely to be postponed

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is seeking the state government’s permission to postpone the Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams to be conducted for the academic year 2026-27

West Bengal Xth Board Exam 2027: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is seeking the state government’s permission to postpone the Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams to be conducted for the academic year 2026-27.

In a proposal submitted to the Ministry of Education, West Bengal, WBBSE President Laltu Das had cited the difficulties the board is facing in deployment of the teachers as the reason behind its request to postpone the class X board exam 2027.

In the letter submitted to the Education Department, Das said in the month of February, the teachers would be busy doing the census work and would not be available for the exam duty.

“The teachers, who would normally be involved in conducting the board exams, are expected to be assigned Census-related responsibilities in February”, Das said in the letter as reported by the news agency PTI.

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2027

The West Bengal board had earlier announced to conduct the Class 10 Madhyamik board exams from February 15 and February 25.

In its proposal submitted to the West Bengal government, the board has proposed to conduct the 2027 board exams from March 02 to 16, 2027.

The proposal is yet to get the state government’s approval. However, it has already left hundreds of thousands of students, who are preparing for the 2027 secondary exams, anxious.

In 2026, the The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 02 to 12, 2026 . The result was announced on May 08, 2026.

As per the result data released by the board, a total of 9,69,425 students had appeared in the 2026 Class 10 board exams. Of them, 8,14,440 candidates had successfully cleared the examination, registering a pass percentage of 86.83%.

[Falak Ather Faizee is Trainee Journalist at ummid.com.]

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