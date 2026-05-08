WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared: Check Full List of Toppers



Abhiroop Bhadra has topped the West Bengal Madhyamik 10th 2026 board exams, the result and list of toppers of which have been released today i.e. Friday May 8, 2026.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: Abhiroop Bhadra has topped the West Bengal Madhyamik 10th 2026 board exams, the result and list of toppers of which have been released today i.e. Friday May 8, 2026 by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

As per the Class 10 result data today, the state registered an overall pass percentage of 86.83% in the WBBSE Madhyamil S.E. 2026 exams.

"Out of 9,69,425 students who appeared in the 2026 Class 10 board exams, a total of 8,14,440 candidates have successfully cleared the examination, registering a pass percentage of 86.83%", the board said.

As many as 131 students - including 103 boys an 28 girls, from different parts of West Bengal found their place in the WB Madhyamik Class 10 Top 10 List 2026. Abhiroop Bhadra, who hails from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, topped the WB 10th Board Exam 2026, securing 698 marks (99.71%).

WBBSE Madhyamik 2026: Full List of Toppers

Abhirup Bhadra of Sarada Vidyamandir (Uttar Dinajpur): 698 Marks Priyatosh Mukherjee of Sarojini Devi Shishumandir (Birbhum): 696 Marks Sourya Jana: 695 Marks

Ankan Kumar Jana: 695 Marks

Mainak Mondal: 695 Marks Arijit Bor: 694 Marks

Arun Kamakar: 694 Marks

Souvik Das: 694 Marks

Soham: 694 Marks Dwaipayan 693 Marks

WB 10th District-wise Result 2026

Kalimpong: 95.10%

Purba Medinipur: 94.82%

Kolkata: 92.31%

Paschim Medinipur: 91.40%

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had conducted WB Madhyamik Class 10 board exam this year from February 02 to 12, 2026. After successfully conducting the Secondary exam, the WBSE is now preparing to announce the 10th result of the year 2026.

Steps to Check WB Class 10 Result 2026

The West Bengal board 10th Madhyamik result with toppers list is now available on the WB Board's official website "wbbse.wb.gov.in". Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their result.

Go to the official website: " wbbse.wb.gov.in "

" Select the 10th marksheet PDF link from the homepage

Enter your login information, such as your date of birth and registration or roll number.

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take printout for future reference.

List of Apps to check WB 10th Result 2026

iResults available for download on Google Play Store

Madhyamik Results available for download on Google Play Store

Edutips App available for download on Google Play Store

West Bengal 10th result of past few years

In 2025, the West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha, also known as Secondary Examination (SE) or Class 10 exam was held from February 12 to 24, 2025. The result was declared on May 02, 2025. Aditro Sarkar of Rajganj district was the WB Madhyamik 2025 Topper.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th 2024 results were declared on May 02, 2024 . The state had registered an overall pass percentage 86.31% in 2024.

Mohammad Saharuddin Ali and Asif Kamal were among the state toppers in the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 2024 Exams.

In 2023, when the exams were held from Feb 23 to March 04, the result was declared on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2023 was 86.15 .

In 2022, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had declared the result of the 10th exam last year on June 03, 2022. The state had registered an overall pass percentage of 86.6 in 2022.

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