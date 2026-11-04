CAT 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today: Link to Download

CAT 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Indore is releasing on its official website 'iimcat.ac.in' the admit card or hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 exam today i.e. Wednesday November 04, 2026.
Indian Institutes of Management Indore is holding the CAT 2026 exam on Sunday November 29, 2026 in three sessions.
As per the CAT Notification, the CAT 2026 admit card will be published on November 04, 2026.
"CAT 2026 admit card download begins on Nov 04, 2026, Wednesday", the CAT latest news said.
Candidates should note that the CAT 2026 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) in three sessions.
Candidates should take printout of the downloaded CAT Admit Card to produced it at the time of exam, IIM Indore has advised.
Candidates are also advised to check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately contact IIM Indore.
The Common Admission Test or CAT is held for admission to MBA and other Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.
The CAT exam will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities on November 29, 2026. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.
The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.
In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options.
"Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is permitted. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities", IIM Indore said.
The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.
The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:
Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.
"CAT mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the official website", IIM Indore said.
CAT result 2026 and candidates' CAT score will be made available on the CAT website after the exam.
Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the end of December 2026 or first week of January, 2027.
The CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2026 scorecards will be entertained.
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