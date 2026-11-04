CAT 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today: Link to Download

Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Indore is releasing on its official website 'iimcat.ac.in' the admit card or hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 exam today i.e. Wednesday November 04, 2026

CAT 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Indore is releasing on its official website 'iimcat.ac.in' the admit card or hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 exam today i.e. Wednesday November 04, 2026.

Indian Institutes of Management Indore is holding the CAT 2026 exam on Sunday November 29, 2026 in three sessions.

CAT 2026 Admit Card

As per the CAT Notification , the CAT 2026 admit card will be published on November 04, 2026.

"CAT 2026 admit card download begins on Nov 04, 2026, Wednesday", the CAT latest news said.

Candidates should note that the CAT 2026 exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 (Sunday) in three sessions.

Link, Steps to Download CAT 2026 Admit Card

Go to the IIM CAT website: " iimcat.ac.in ".

". Click on the link written as "CAT 2026 Admit Card"

Log-in using ID and Password

Follow the instruction given of the page to download CAT Admit Card

Candidates should take printout of the downloaded CAT Admit Card to produced it at the time of exam, IIM Indore has advised.

Candidates are also advised to check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately contact IIM Indore.

CAT 2026 Exam Centres

The Common Admission Test or CAT is held for admission to MBA and other Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

The CAT exam will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities on November 29, 2026. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options.

"Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is permitted. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities", IIM Indore said.

CAT 2026: Important Dates

CAT 2026 Notification Release Date: July 25, 2026

IIM CAT 2026 Registration Start Date: August 03, 2026

Last date of CAT 2026 Application date: September 15, 2026

CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date: November 04, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Result Date: Will be announced later (Tentatively by December end)

CAT Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

CAT 2026 Duration

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

"CAT mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the official website", IIM Indore said.

"CAT 2026 Score"

CAT result 2026 and candidates' CAT score will be made available on the CAT website after the exam.

Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the end of December 2026 or first week of January, 2027.

The CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2026 scorecards will be entertained.

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