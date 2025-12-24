CAT 2026 Registration Starts, Last Date of Application Sep 15

Online registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2026) has started from today i.e. Monday August 03, 2026, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) said

CAT 2026 Registration: Online registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2026) has started from today i.e. Monday August 03, 2026, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) said.

Aspiring candidates, who want a career in business management, can apply before September 15, 2026 through the online registration process.

As per the notification released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), CAT 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026.

Steps to to apply for CAT 2026

Go to registration page: " iimcat.ac.in ".

". Enter your Name and other details to get Registration to get User Id and Password

Click on "Generate OTP" to receive One Time Password

Type the Text shown in the given box

Click on "I Agree" box

Click on Submit to proceed

According to the CAT 2026 schedule and time table, CAT Admit Card will be released on November 04, 2024.

CAT Exam Centres

The Common Admission Test or CAT is held for admission to MBA and other Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference.

The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

The test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website, and the name of the test / CAT Exam centre will be indicated in the Admit Card to be released on November 04, 2026, as per the CAT Information Bulletin.

CAT 2026: Important Dates

CAT 2026 Notification Release Date: July 25, 2026

IIM CAT 2026 Registration Start Date: August 03, 2026

Last date of CAT 2026 Application date: September 15, 2026

CAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date: November 04, 2026

CAT 2026 Exam Date: November 29, 2026

CAT 2026 Result Date: Will be announced later (Tentatively by December end)

Candidates should note that CAT will be conducted in computer base mode (CBT) at centres spread across approximately 170 test cities.



CAT Eligibility

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

The CAT score is used in the admission process for various postgraduate, doctoral and other management programmes offered by participating IIMs. The CAT 2026 scores are also allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.

CAT 2026 Exam Fee

₹1350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

₹2700 for all other candidates.

The candidates need to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for.

The IIM further said that the SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode had conducted computer based CAT 2025 exam on Sunday November 30, 2025 at test centres spread across around 170 cities in India. The CAT 2025 result along with the list of toppers was released on December 24, 2025.

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