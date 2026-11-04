Meet Nabeela Syed, Hyderabad-origin Elected to Illinois Senate

Nabeela Syed, a Democrat and daughter of Hyderbad-origin parents, has secured a major victory in the US midterm elections, defeating her Republican challenger Darby Hills to win a seat in the Illinois State Senate

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Nabeela Syed, a Democrat and daughter of Hyderbad-origin parents, has secured a major victory in the US midterm elections, defeating her Republican challenger Darby Hills to win a seat in the Illinois State Senate.

Nabila, 27-year-old American Muslim woman of Indian origin, was born and raised in the state of Illinois, and studied at the University of California, Berkeley. In 2022, she became the youngest woman elected to the state legislature.

Nabeela Syed’s victory in Illinois Senate District 26, in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, reflects a successful transition from the state assembly to the state Senate, marking a new chapter in her public service career.

"I am so grateful to every single voter in the 26th Senate District who made this victory possible", Nabeela said in her victory speech.

Nabeela Syed's family has an Indian root. Her parents migrated to the United States from Hyderabad in 1980s, while Syed went on to build her political career in Illinois.

Elsewhere in the United States, Palestinian American Aber Kawas has won the Senate seat in New York State Legislature. Other Muslims who have the 2026 Midterm elections in the United States is Dr Abdul El-Sayed , who won the US Senate elections from Michigan, becoming first Muslim to enter the Upper House of the U.S. Parliament.

Overall, the Democratic Party will dominate both the US Senate and Congress. As per the latest trends, Democrats are leading in 228 seats of US Congress as against 139 of Republicans, and 54 seats in US Senate as against 44 seats of Republicans.

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