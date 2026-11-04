First Muslim in US Senate: Dr Abdul El-Sayed Creates History

Dr Abdul El-Sayed has won the US Senate 2026 elections from Michigan, becoming the first Muslim to enter the upper house of the United States Parliament.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Dr Abdul El-Sayed has won the US Senate 2026 elections from Michigan, becoming the first Muslim to enter the upper house of the United States Parliament.

Dr Abdul El-Sayed won the US Senate seat from Michigan three months after the Egyptian-American medical professional won the Michigan Democratic Primary for Senate .

The result is seen as a major blow to pro-Israeli Zionist lobby that pumped in millions of dollars to defeat Dr Abdul El-Sayed.

Dr Abdul El-Sayed is victory is also important as only two days ago his Democratic colleague, Haley Stevens ditched her own party candidate accusing him of anti-semitism, and announced support for the rival candidate of the Republican Party Mike Rogers.

Interestingly, Dr Abdul El-Sayed had defeated Haley Stevens in the Michigan Democratic Primary for Senate elections held in August this year.

Making it worse for Haley Stevens and her followers, many Jews and Israeli-Americans openly announced their support for Dr Abdul El-Sayed. "I am a Jew and an Israeli-American... And, I have voted for Dr El-Sayed", a video of a Michigan resident is viral on different social media platforms.

Dr El-Sayed's Victory Speech

Dr Abdul El-Sayed thanked the people of Michigan after his victory.

“Michigan, we did it!” El-Sayed said in a speech at his election headquarters in Detroit.

“My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed,” he said, to cheers.

"It is my honor and privilege to be headed to the US Senate to serve the great state of Michigan... Michigan, we did what they said couldn’t be done. We won. Together. Now the real work begins", he said.

Dr Abdul El-Sayed praised Allah, The Almighty, for his historic victory.

"I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan. Up until right about now, you might have noticed I always say "inshallah," or "God willing," whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned", he said.

"But today, tonight, we can turn that "inshallah" into an "alhamdulillah"..... This is for the right-wing ops. That just means "praise be to God", he added.

During his victory speech, chants of “Free Palestine” were also heard throughout the crowd.

About Dr El-Sayed

Abdul Rahman El-Sayed was born on October 31, 1984, in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents. He graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School, where he was a team captain for wrestling, football, and lacrosse, in 2003.

El-Sayed later attended the University of Michigan, where he majored in Biology and Political Science. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Highest Distinction in 2007 with a bachelor's degree. His commencement speech was widely praised, including by former US President Bill Clinton.

Later, benefiting from a full-tuition scholarship, El-Sayed completed two years of Medical School from the University of Michigan Medical School and considered becoming a Neurosurgeon. He later completed D.Phil from Oriel College, Oxford.

While campaigning in the Michigan Primary Elections, El-Sayed had termed, like millions around the world, Israel’s atrocities in Gaza as a Genocide . He is of the view that money spent on conflicts that benefit Israel should be invested in local communities in the US to address healthcare, housing and infrastructure problems.

Elsewhere in the United States, Palestinian American Aber Kawas has won the Senate seat in New York State Legislature. Other Muslims who have the 2026 Midterm elections in the United States is Nabeela Syed , an Indian-American who has won the Seante seat in Illionis.

Overall, the Democratic Party will dominate both the US Senate and Congress. As per the latest trends, Democrats are leading in 228 seats of US Congress as against 139 of Republicans, and 54 seats in US Senate as against 44 seats of Republicans.

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