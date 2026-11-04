Why India’s Bhatkal is trending after Dr Abdul El-Sayed wins 2026 US Polls

Bhatkal, a small town in Karnataka, is trending after Dr Abdul El-Sayed won the US Senate 2026 Elections from Michigan, and the reason for this is his wife Dr Sarah Jukaku.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Bhatkal, a small town in Karnataka, is trending after Dr Abdul El-Sayed won the US Senate 2026 Elections from Michigan, and the reason for this is his wife Dr Sarah Jukaku.

Egyptian-American Dr Abdulrahman El-Sayed created history Wednesday November 04, 2026 after he won the US Senate elections from Michigan, becoming the first Muslim to enter the American Parliament’s Upper House in its over 235 years history.

Dr Abdul El-Sayed of the Democratic Party defeated the Republican Party candidate, Mike Rogers, securing more than 52% votes in the highly polarized elections.

Abdul Rahman El-Sayed was born on October 31, 1984, in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, Michigan, to Egyptian immigrant parents. He graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School, where he was a team captain for wrestling, football, and lacrosse, in 2003.

El-Sayed later attended the University of Michigan, where he majored in Biology and Political Science. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Highest Distinction in 2007 with a bachelor's degree. His commencement speech was widely praised, including by former US President Bill Clinton.

But, why Bhatkal is trending?

Bhatkal, some 140 km from Mangaluru, Karnataka, is trending because Dr Abdul El-Sayed's wife Dr Saraha Jukaku is closely connected to this small town.

Dr Sarah herself was born and raised in Michigan. But, her father Dr Jukaku Tayeb, a Nephrologist, was born and grew up in Bhatkal. He migrated to the United States after acquiring MBBS degree.

Dr Sarah's grandfather Shamsuddin Hussain Saheb Jukaku, a lawyer by profession, had represented Honnavar, Karnataka as Congress MLA from 1957 to 1963. He also served as Deputy Minister for Finance in the B.D. Jatti Government, who was the Chief Minister of Jamkhandi State - located in the present-day Bagalkot district, Karnataka.

Dr Abdul El-Sayed and Dr Sarah Jukaku had met when the two were studying in University of Michigan. They got married in 2006. The couple has two daughters - Emmalee and Serene, according to USA Today.

Dr Sarah earned her medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2015 before pursuing a career in psychiatry. She actively participated in her husband Dr Abdul's poll campaign.

Along with Michigan, Bhatkal and Karnataka residents are also celebrating Dr Abdulrahman El-Sayed's victory in the 2026 US Midterm Elecrions.

"Now we have a Karnataka connect to the US Senate... Sarah Jukaku, the wife of the first Muslim US Senator Abdul El-Sayed is the daughter of an immigrant from Bhatkal. And, her grandfather was a highly respected politician and a minister in the Mysuru govt under BD Jatti and S Nijalingappa. His name was Shamsuddin Jukakau... The US is truly a melting pot", Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress MLA, who served as Minister of Health and Family Welfare from May 2023 to June 2026 in the Government of Karnataka, wrote on social media platform X.



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