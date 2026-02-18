India AI Summit in mess after Galgotia University's 'Robot Blunder'

New Delhi: A massive controversy unfloded at the India AI Impact Summit Wednesday Februray 18, 2026 after Noida based Galgotia University put on display a Chinese Robot claiming it to be an innovation of its students.

The row was sparked after a Door Darshan (DD News) reporter visited the Galgotia University pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit.

A university staffer introduced the DD News reporter with a "robot dog" branded as "Orion" and presented as an in-house innovation from their Centre of Excellence.

During the presentation, the university professor while highlighting the institution’s investment in AI infrastructure, also claimed significant spending of Rs 350-crore to build an ecosystem for students.

As the DD News broadcast the report and shared it online, social media users fact-checked the Galgotia University "robot dog" and found it to be "Unitree Go2", a commercially available quadruped robot made by China's Unitree Robotics.

The university issued a clarification after its blunder was exposed saying, the Chinese robot was sourced for educational purposes to inspire students. The university in its clarification also said it did not receive any such order from the government.

However, the Galgotia University has been asked to vacate its pavilion and leave the summit, news agency ANI reported citing government sources. Doordarshan News has also reportedly decided to withdraw its report and delete from social media, reports said.

Wipro too?

Even as the controversy surrounding the Galgotia University displaying the Chinese robot dog claiming it to be its own was yet to cool down, an NDTV report appeared in which a similar type of robot was put on display by Wipro in its pavilion at India AI Impact Summit.

Wipro named it TJ, and seemingly claimed it to be "our AI Model" as can be seen in the video below. Wipro and NDTV have not yet issued any clarification following the online fury.

India AI Summit in mess after Wipro, Galgotia University's 'Robot Blunder' pic.twitter.com/zZzCe0vJ9E — ummid.com (@ummid) February 18, 2026



Earlier, Galgotia University had also published advertisements in India’s leading newspapers where the Chinese robot dog’s images were used.

Ironically, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an X post had shared the image of the Chinese robot dog, writing “Bharat’s sovereign models are performing well on global platforms (sic)”. Some users added community note below the tweet saying this is a Chinese robot. Vaishnaw later deleted his tweet.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 currently underway at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday February 16, 2026.

Recognized as the world’s largest AI gathering, the Summit brings together participants from over 100 countries and high-profile attendees from across governments, enterprises, and global ecosystems.

Galgotia University was also in news in 2020, after its "research scholar", Dharmendra Kumar, had published a paper titled "Corona virus killed by sound vibrations produced by Thali or Ghanti: A potential hypothesis". The research paper was claimed to have been published after PM Modi's "Thali Bajao" and "Ghanti Bajao" call made during the Covid lockdown.

