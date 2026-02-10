In Pictures: Setting Own Home on Fire, Cries of People as Dalmandi Bulldozed

A Muslim trader poured petrol and set his own home on fire, and people cried for justice as local administration carried demolition drive in Dalmandi Market of Varanasi Monday February 09, 2026

[Dal Mandi, a popular market of affordable goods, is considered the heart of Varanasi.]

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A Muslim trader poured petrol and set his own home on fire, and people cried for justice as local administration carried demolition drive in Dalmandi Market of Varanasi Monday February 09, 2026.

The demolition drive in Dalmandi Market Monday was one of the largest single-day bulldozer actions by the Adityanath government in recent days.

The drive though is not to clear any encroachment or illegal occupation. This is part of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government’s road widening project. A total of 187 homes and shops have been identified by the administration for demolition as part of this project to allow better access route to Hindu devotees and travellers visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

[Bulldozer approaching Rahmat Ali's home in Dal Mandi Market of Varanasi]

As many as 29 of the 187 buildings have been purchased by the Public Works Department (PWD) for the Rs 224 crore project aimed at converting the over 100-year-old market into a 17.4-metre-wide road.

On January 31, 2026, demolition notices were served on 29 properties, terming them dilapidated and unfit for residence and normal use. The residents and shop-owners, however, said they were given notice to do repair work, and not for demolition.

Trader sets his home on fire

[Rahmat Ali, a Muslim trader, showing some documents to UP officials before setting his home on fire.]

On Monday, as the PWD, Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the district administration officials arrived in the Dal Mandi Market, a trader, who has been later identified as Rahmat Ali, jumped on the balcony of the his building, poured petrol on wooden door and set it on fire.

[As many as six mosques are also facing demolition as part of the road widening project in Varanasi.]

It took almost half an hour to bring the situation under control near Ali's home seen in flames in the videos shared online.

DCP Kashi Gaurav Banswal, who along with ADM (City) Alok Kumar led the joint team, said that the flames were doused with the help of a fire tender and no loss of life was caused in this incident.

Cries of people

[A tradet pleading with the demolition staff in Varanasi]

Dalmandi Market exists since more than 100 years now. Many residents and shop owners have lived in the area long before India gained Independence in 1947.

“Banaras is the heart of Purvanchal, and Dal Mandi is the heart of Banaras”, local residents said.

Many residents were seen crying for help, and seeking extension and shortening of the road. He also said he and other members of his family were forcibly dragged out of their home.

[A Police Official giving direction to local residents during the demolition drive.]

“Initially we were told that some 23 ft road will be build. It was extended to 28 ft then to 32 ft and now to 17.5 meters… The project will finish everything for us… I have my parents who are ill, my younger brother is studying, and small son is ailing… The demolition will get us on the road… Where will we go?” a local trader, profusely crying, pleaded.

He pleaded with the state government to shorten the road so that the road-widening project goes through without disturbing their livelihood.

“Kill us then go ahead”

[Dal Mandi is a bustling market and is popular among Hindus, Muslims and all sections of the society.]

An 80-year Muslim shopkeeper said he is living in the market since last 60 years. He said after the demolition he won’t have any option to survive.

“Mujhe aur mere bachon ko Qabristan bhej do then start the demolition as this will be better for me and for my family”, he told local media persons.

Mohammed Aslam, President of Banaras Vyapar Mandal, said the demolition exercise is unjustified in the absence of an alternate rehabilitation plan.

“The market has over 10,000 shops with around 5-6 people working in each shop. Over 50,000 people will be jobless and without livelihood after the demolition. The state government should provide them alternate and come out with a rehabilitation plan before going ahead”, he said.

Shahzeb Hasan, a trader said there are alternate and shortened route that could have been used for the purpose.

“Dal Mandi has been chosen as this is dominated by Muslims. Otherwise there are better options that could be used for the purpose. An earlier plan was to widen the road through Sonar Mandi where only 30 to 50 shops and houses would have been affected”, he said.

“On one hand the government is failing to provide jobs, and on the other, destroying existing livelihood. We are not against the project. But the government should have a rehabilitation plan”, Mohd Tahir Khan, whose shop is in the market since 1930, said.

Siraj Ahmed, Mutawalli of Ali Raza Masjid, also objected and questioned the demolition drive. Along with Ali Raza Masjid, 5 other mosques will also be demolished, he said.

“Those in power should feel the pain of the affected people”, he said.

“Kisi ko barbad kar ke vikas nahi hota. Dal Mandi is a market, and not any street or road which the government has chosen for its road-widening project”, Mohammed Tariq, a trader, said.

A Muslim trader, Rahmat Ali, sets his own house on fire during demolition drive in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xjxeHEzTXF — ummid.com (@ummid) February 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the officials said the administration has fulfilled all legal formalities before going ahead with the demolition drive, and have continued the drive on Tuesday. The official further said that those affected will be adequately compensated

“The compensation amount for them will be fixed on the basis of the value of their land and the norms prescribed to pay for dilapidated built area”, PWD Executive Engineer K.K. Singh said.

He was, however, silent on the fate of thousands others who ran their shops in Dalmandi Market rent, and were earning their livelihood since three generations now.

[With images and inputs from Khoj Khabriya and other local YouTube channels.]

