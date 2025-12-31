Muslim Newsmakers of 2025

Team ummid.com looked back at the year that was, and chronicled below some of the Muslim Newsmakers of 2025

Most part of the Year 2025 was dominated by the reports of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. More shocking for the world this year was the involvement and complicity of the governments, corporate houses and big tech firms in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza that came to the fore with undeniable evidences .

Besides the Israeli war against the Palestinian civilians and Russia-Ukraine wars , the year 2025 also saw new war-fronts including the US and Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran and Qatar , and military conflict between India and Pakistan .

Amidst the wars and conflicts, and heinous crimes against the humanity committed by the Israeli occupation forces (IDF), the Palestinians wrote, like the previous two years, new chapters of Resistance, displaying extraordinary courage and bravery that surprised the world.

Also surprising for the world were the acts of some heads of states, groups, and individuals who despite challenges and unequivocal pressure succeeded in their missions and made the headlines. There is a long list of such Newsmakers and Heroes belonging to different castes, religions, faith and countries. Some Newsmakers that the Year 2025 saw were those who left for heavenly abode, leaving behind a legacy to follow for the coming generations.Team ummid.com looked back at the year that was, and chronicled below some of the Muslim Newsmakers of the Year 2025:

1. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was one of the leading Newsmakers in 2024 . He again repeatedly made the headlines in the 2025 because of his leadership qualities and extraordinary diplomatic efforts.

Despite immense diplomatic and political pressures, Qatar Emir remained firm till a ceasefire deal was finally signed between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance Groups, including Hamas. The deal, though could not be implemented on ground fully, brought to an end round-the-clock bombardment of the Israeli occupation forces (IDF).

Another hallmark of the diplomatic success of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the world witnessed when U.S. President Donald Trump forced the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to tender unconditional apology to Qatar for the Israeli bombardment on Doha.

2. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

On one hand Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim al-Thani was busy in his diplomatic efforts to bring Netanyahu to his knees, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, worked to galvanize support for a free and sovereign State of Palestine.

With an extraordinary diplomatic efforts, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the help of French President Emmanuel Macron, was able to convince France, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, Belgium and other countries to recognize the State of Palestine .

More importantly, some of these countries announced their recognition of the Palestinian State at the Specially Convened Palestine Statehood Conference at the UN General Assembly.

Mohammed bin Salman also made headlines when he visited the United States in November this year and was accorded a rousing welcome the scale of which was not seen before in the recent history.

3. Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, Grand Mufti of Kerala, was in news after he played an important role in halting the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen in July 2025.

Mufti Aboobacker Musliyar used Islamic legal concepts like diyah (blood money) and appealing to the victim's family for pardon through diplomatic and religious channels in Yemen, including directly writing to Mufti of Yemen.

Mufti Aboobacker Musliyar is also referred as The Grand Mufti of India, though the title is not officially recognised in India. Mufti Aboobacker Musliyar's efforts, involving Yemeni religious scholars, however, led to the deferral of Nimisha Priya's death sentence, with negotiations ongoing for a final pardon by the victim's family.

4. Mahmood Madani

Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Uleama Hind, one of the largest organisations of the Indian Muslims, was one of the Newsmakers in 2024.

He regularly makes headlines for various reasons. But, in the outgoing year, Maulana Madani highlighted the misuse and inappropriate references of the word “Jihad”.

Maualana Mahmood Madani’s assertions made at Jamiat Ulama i Hind National Governing Meeting held in Bhopal sparked debate, and also outrage from a section. The Maulana however remained firm on saying, “Wherever there is oppression, there will be jihad”.

During the same event, Maulana Mahmood Madani warned India was growing through an extremely sensitive and worrying phase.

5. Asaduddin Owaisi

As a seasoned politician, Hyderabad MP and President of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is required to remain in the news, and he knows how to grab headlines well. Owaisi is in news most of the time for the remarks, speeches and comments that are considered, by a section, as controversial, provocative and divisive.

But, the year 2025 saw a different Owaisi when he visited Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other countries as part of an Indian delegation for the country’s mega outreach mission.

The mission was announced in the wake of Operation Sindoor , India’s retaliation against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack . Asaduddin Owaisi’s decision to accept the Modi government’s invitation to join India’s delegation was welcomed and praised by everyone.

6. Imran Pratapgarhi

Imran Pratapgarhi is All India Congress Committee (AICC) Minority Department Chairman since June 2021. About a year later, he was elected to Rajya Sabha – the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, from Maharashtra after a tough election.

Imran Pratapgarhi has built his political career with the help of sheer hard work. He is also a popular poet with a huge fan following. In the outgoing year, Imran Pratpagarh was in news for his Rajya Sabha speeches where he raised some important issues.

Imran Pratpagarhi was also a star campaigner of the Congress Party during the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections where his rallies drew huge crowds. Today, Imran Pratapgarhi is a new and the most familiar face of minorities in the Indian Politics.

7. Colonel Sophia Qureshi

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a celebrated officer of the Army’s Signal Corps, came to the lime light after India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam terrorist attack, and she addressed the media sharing the dais with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for official press briefing.

Colonel Sofiya , thereafter, appeared multiple times at National Media Centre in New Delhi. She became a household name, and a symbol of India’s diversity and equality, as India’s military operation against Pakistan proceeded.

An officer of the Army’s Signal Corps, 44-yr-old Sophiya Qureshi, was one of the 11 women officers whose achievements were highlighted by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2020 judgment on gender parity in the Army’s top positions.

8. Hamid Patel

Sir Hamid Patel, also known as Mufti Hamid Patel, made headlines in March this year after he was appointed as Interim Chair of Ofsted Board, short for Office for Standards in Education, in the United Kingdom.

The Ofsted Board oversee the curiculum and teaching practices in all British schools. Hamid Patel has been a member of the Ofsted Board since 2019

The Indian origin British educational and thought leader, Sir Hamid Patel CBE also served as Vice Chair of the National Institute of Teaching, which promotes standards, innovation, and quality in education. He is also Chair of the Education Honours Committee and the Confederation of School Trusts driving excellence and collaboration across the sector.

9. Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, who goes by his full name Zohran Kwame Mamdani , is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, an Indian-Ugandan of Gujarat origin and postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University.

Zohran Mamdani is the first Muslim and first Indian American elected as Mayor of The New York City. What makes his victory special is that he was a political novice and had the support of mere 2% when he announced his candidature. He also faced opposition from his party. Also, millions of dollars were pumped in to defeat him with U.S. President Donald Trump himself campaigning against Mamdani.

Mamdani, however, defeated the high-profile candidates in the 2025 NYC Mayor election and is set to assume the office on January 01, 2026 as new New York City Mayor.

10. Faizan Zaki

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old speller from Allen, Texas, hit the headlines in May 2025 when he became the Champion of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee . Faizan Zaki won the championship for correctly spelling the word “éclaircissement”.

Faizan’s parents, Zaki Anwar and Arshia Quadri, hail from Hyderabad, India.

Faizan was the runner up in the last year competition. He earned the prestigious title in round 21 when he correctly spelled "éclaircissement," which is defined as "the clearing up of something obscure: enlightenment."

11. Mahnoor Cheema

Mahnoor Cheema, a British student of Pakistan origin, was in news August this year after she set six world records and registered an IQ higher than Stephen Hawking.

18-year-old Mahnoor Cheema has an IQ of 161 - one point higher than the famous theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and achieved a staggering 23 A-levels with grades of A and A*.

Mahnoor’s achievements include mastering 58 examination subjects with near-perfect distinction - a feat unmatched in secondary education history.

12. Akbar Siddiqui

Akbar Siddiqui, a law graduate from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was in news after he secured the top position in the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Examination the result of which was declared in August 2025.

An alumnus of AMU 2007 batch, Akbar Siddiqui , is Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India. He is celebrated for his distinguished practice before the Supreme Court of India.

13. Taiyba Afroz

Taiyba Afroz created history by becoming a commercial pilot. The Muslim girl hails from a modest family. Her father Motiul Haq runs a ration shop in the Madhoura locality in the Saran district of Bihar and her mother Samsun Nisha is a homemaker.

Despite such challenges, Taiyaba remained determined to achieve her dream of becoming a commercial pilot.

Taiba Afroz is not just a pilot; she's a beacon for every Muslim girl who is told to shrink their dreams.

14. Saman Zehra

Dr Saman Zehra, a researcher at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), grabbed the headlines in February 2025 when she was awarded the prestigious Young Scientist Award at ICC 2025.

Dr Saman Zehra won the award at the second edition of International Conference in Chemistry 2025 held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Hyderabad.

Dr Saman's research whch won the award was on “Smart Multi-Functional Coatings for Controlled Corrosion Protection,” contributing to sustainable materials.

15. Omar M. Yaghi

Omar M. Yaghi hit the headlines in October 2025 after he jointly won the Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry for creating molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow.

A Saudi-American citizen, Omar Yaghi was born on February 09, 1965 in Amman, Jordan to Palestinian parents. Yaghi was granted Saudi citizenship in 2021 through a royal approval that had been issued to grant Saudi citizenship to several prominent specialists from different fields.

Omar Yaghi has been associated with University of California, Berkeley, USA at the time of receiving the Nobel Award.

16. Anam Zafar

Anam Zafar, a student of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), hit the headlines in February this year after she secured All India Rank 1 in the UGC-NET JRF December 2024 examination.

Anam Zafar , M.Ed 4th Sem student, was among the UGC NET Dec 2024 toppers, securing the All India Rank 1 in the UGC-NET JRF examination.

17. Aditya Menon

Aditya Menon, The Quint Journalist, was in news this year after he declared that he had converted to Islam when he was still a teenager, and is a practicing Muslim since the age of 20.

Menon took Shahadah and became a Muslim at the age of 15 (in 2006-07), but started practicing Islam – offering prayers and observing fasts, at the age of 20.

He declared that he is a Muslim after he went to Makkah and performed Umrah in November thi year.

18. Sheikh Saleh al Fawzan

In October this year, renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Saleh al Fawzan was appointed as the new Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia after the demise of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh.

Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan was born in Ash-Shamāsiyyah, a small town in the region of Al-Qassim in 1935. He had his school education in the Saudi city of Buraidah. He obtained his master’s and doctoral degrees in Fiqh from the College of Shariah of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

19. Sahar Emami

Iranian TV Anchor Sahar Emami became a national icon during the Iran and Israel war June 2025. Sahar Emami was on air when the Israeli Army bombed the Iran’s national TV station headquarters Monday June 16, 2025.

Despite the bombing, Sahar Emami remained calm, composed and in total control of herself, reporting from the studio about the Israeli attack on the headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) even as sounds of blasts and explosions were heard in the background.

Sahar Emami, mother of two, is one of Iranian State TV's most prominent anchors, and became more popular after Iran-Israel war 2025.

20. Ahmed al Ahmed

Ahmed el Ahmad became a hero after he tackled and disarmed the Bondi Beach gunman who targeted a Jewish festival in Australia on December 14, 2025.

Ahmad al Ahmed , a Muslim fruit seller who did not have any previous experience of using firearms, not only snatched the gun from the shooter but also held the gun towards the shooter in a warning style.

21. T. Mohammed Haris

T. Mohammed Haris, the Al Hind Air owner, hit the headlines in the last month of the year 2025 after the airlines finally obtained the much needed No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Mohammed Haris Thattarathil or Mohammad Haris, is the Founder, Chairman and Promoter of the Al Hind Group, which has extensive experience in travel services, air ticketing (handling ~₹600 crore monthly), tours, foreign exchange, and more.

Harris, who comes from a humble family background in Kerala, started with a small travel office, was born in Calicut. He completed his education with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts (BA History and Economics) and a degree in Pharmacology.

22. Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al-Ahmad

The Grand Mosque Security Guard, Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al-Ahmad, received unprecedented praise for his heroic to save a pilgrim who jumped from the first floor of the Makkah Haram in an attempt to end his life on December 25, 2025.

In a video shared online, Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al-Ahmad is seen catching a pilgrim who jumped from the first floor in an attempt to commit suicide.

Al-Ahmad sustained multiple injuries while trying to break the man’s fall and prevent him hitting the ground.

23. Zakia Jafri

Zakia Jafri, wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri - the Legal Crusader who became a Symbol of Resistance, died at her residence in Ahmedabad on February 01, 2025.

Originally from Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, Zakia Jafri had shifted to Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 1971. This after living in a refugee camp after her home in Khandwa was burnt during the 1969 communal riots.

24. Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi

Maulana Ghulam Mohammad Vastanvi, founder of a chain of Islamic seminaries, Medical, Engineering, Polytechnic, Teacher Training colleges and schools, passed away Sunday May 04, 2025.

Maulana Vastanvi was Founder and Rector of Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra where he later also established Polytechnic and Engineering colleges, and college of education (D Ed and B Ed). He also established a Unani Medical College in the same town.

Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Akkalkuwa started as a small madrasa soon got converted into a huge educational campus, with branches opened all across India.

25. Dr. Abdullah Omar Naseef

Former Chief of Muslim World League, President of King Abdulaziz University and the brain behind a number of key projects and initiatives, including the exemplary Hajj crowd management system, Dr. Abdullah Omar Naseef breathed his last aged 86 in Jeddah on October 12, 2025.

Dr. Abdullah Omar Naseef was born in Jeddah in 1939. During his long career, Dr Abdullah Naseef held several key positions and also served as Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of World Muslim Congress.

As Secretary General of the Muslim World League from 1983-1993, he extensively travelled all across the world to study the conditions of Muslim minorities and solve their problems.

