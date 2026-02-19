UK: Ex-Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein links

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been in news over his ties with Jeffry Epstein, has been arrested

[Former Prince Andrew with UK's King Charles in a file image.]

London: Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been in news over his ties with Jeffry Epstein, has been arrested.

Andrew has been arrested at his temporary home, the Sandringham Estate, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to reports.

The Thames Valley Police in a statement said it has arrested “a man in his sixties” without naming the former British Royal. As per the UK law, the names of accused are not disclosed by the police.

The police said that Andrew was arrested after "thorough assessment", and an investigation has now been opened, according to BBC.

The police also said that they were "assessing" reports that Andrew had sent trade reports to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

This is the first high profile arrest in connection with the Epstein files.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his title after his name figured in the Epstein files and his images with minor girls were circulated in the media.

In his first reaction, Britain’s King Charles said he learned of the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, “with deepest concern,” adding that the law must take its course.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic