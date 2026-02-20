Itikaf 2026 at Haramain: Where and How to Register

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has started from Friday Ramadan 03, 1447 AH corresponding to February 20, 2026, online registration for the prospective worshipers intending to perform Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and The Prophet's Mosque, Masjid e Nabawi

Itikaf Registration 2026

The registration for Itikaf is online and the pilgrims are required to download the app and fill up the online form.

Itikaf registration for the Makkah Haram and Masjid e Nabawi is same. The pilgrims need to select their mosque preference while filling up the online form.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will start issuing permits for those registered through its official website, and that will be in line with the specific conditions and set criteria.

Itikaf will begin on 20th Ramadan 1447AH, corresponding to March 09, 2026 and will continue till Ramadan 29/30, 1447 AH, corresponding to March 18/19, 2026 with the sighting of Eid al Fitr Moon 2026.

What is Itikaf?

Itikaf is an Islamic practice consisting of a period of spiritual retreat in a mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan. It is the Sunnah (Tradition) of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Itikaf can be offered during the Holy Month of Fasting at any mosque in the world. However, the worship at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi has special rewards as is the case with Umrah offered during Ramadan .

The Prophet (pbuh) encouraged those who perform Itikaf to spend their time reciting Qur’an, performing prayers and seeking blessings from the Almighty Allah.

The General Presidency will reserve and earmark specific area of the two holy mosques for Itikaf.

The worshipers are advised to bring in only a prayer rug, light bed sheet, pillow and two pieces of ihram dress.

Registration Steps

Follow the steps given below to register if you wish to perform either at the Grand Mosque in Makkah or The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Go to the website: https://eservices.alharamain.gov.sa/ips/itikafRequests/create

Scan the QR code to go to the registation website:



Log In: Create an account or log in using the “Nafath” national authentication portal for citizens and residents.

Select Location: Choose whether you wish to observe Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Submit Application: Agree to the terms and conditions, complete the required personal data, and submit the request.



Pilgrims should note that the Itikaf registration will end when the number of slots allotted for the ritual is complete.

