KCET 2026 Last Date to Apply Extended One Last Time

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended once again the last date of application for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2026 or KCET 2026, the compulsory entrance exam conducted for admission in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and other professional degree courses.
Online registration for KCET 2026 (Karnataka UGCET 2026) was started on January 17, 2026. The last date of application was originally fixed as February 16, 2026, which was extended till February 22, 2026.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has, however, extended the last date of application once again, this time, till February 27, 2026.
The Karnataka Examination Authority further said that the last date to make the fee is March 03, 2026 till 05.30 pm.
Candidates should note that this is the "final opportunity for registration and to apply for CET 2026", as per the KEA.
The KEA said it has extended the last date of application as "some students are seeking more time to apply".
As per the schedule, KCET 2026 will be held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The Kannada language test will be held on April 22, 2026.
As per Karnataka CET 2026 Notification, Karnataka UGCET 2024 Admit Card will be released on April 05, 2026. Candidates should download the admit card/hall ticket to check their exam centre name and address.
The KCET 2026 result will likely be declared on by May 2026 end. The confirmed date will be announced by the Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA).
KCET 2026 will be held for admission to the First year or first semester Engineering, Medica and Dental (MBBS and BDS), Pharmacy (B Pharm), Technology, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Science and other courses, according to the Karnataka UGCET 2024 notification.
Candidates willing to appeare for KCET 2026 can check the syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, rank, score and merit list tips, by logging-in to the KEA wesite.
Last year, the KEA had conducted KCET 2025 on April 16 and 17, 2025. The result was declared on May 24, 2025.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic