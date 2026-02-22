US Envoy's endorsement of Israel's expansion sparks outrage

Arab and Muslim countries around the world have in one voice condemned US Envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee's comments endorsing Israeli bid to expand its borders across the Middle East.

Arab and Muslim countries around the world have in one voice condemned US Envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee's comments endorsing Israeli bid to expand its borders across the Middle East.

What Mike Huckabee said

In an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson aired Friday, Huckabee, a known Zionist hardliner, was pressed on Israel’s geographical borders, which he said are rooted in the Bible.

In the interview, Huckabee suggested he would not object if Israel expanded across much of the Middle East, framing the issue as what he called the Jewish people’s right to the land, Al Jazeera reported.

Carlson cited a verse promising land to the descendants of Abraham, describing a span from the Euphrates River to the Nile River, a stretch that would include modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Saudi Arabia.

“It would be fine if they take it all,” Huckabee said, adding when challenged that Israel was not seeking to “take it over” and “they’re not asking to take it over.”

"Dangerous and Inflammatory"

The Arab and Muslim leaders unanimously condemned the US Ambassador’s statement calling them dangerous and inflammatory.

In a statement released today, the Foreign Ministeries of Muslim and Arab countries expressed their strong condemnation and profound concern regarding the statements made by the United States Ambassador to Israel.

The Foreign Ministeries said they categorically "reject such dangerous and inflammatory remarks, which constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region."

Also Read: Global Silence Means License to Israeli Annexation of West Bank

The statement has been jointly issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Türkiye, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Lebanese Republic, the Syrian Arab Republic, and the State of Palestine, along with the secretariats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States (LAS), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

"Such statements directly contradict the vision put forward by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, as well as the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which are based on containing escalation and creating a political horizon for a comprehensive settlement that ensures the Palestinian people have their own independent state", the Muslim and Arab countries said.

They underscored that the plan is grounded in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and that remarks seeking to legitimize control over the lands of others undermine these objectives, fuel tensions, and constitute incitement rather than advancing peace.

Also Read: Israel A State of Exception Eyes Borders Beyond Palestine

The Ministries reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty whatsoever over the Occupied Palestinian Territory or any other occupied Arab lands.

They also reiterated their firm rejection of any attempts to annex the West Bank or separate it from the Gaza Strip, their strong opposition to the expansion of settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and their categorical rejection of any threat to the sovereignty of Arab states.

They further warned that the continuation of Israel's expansionist policies and unlawful measures will only inflame violence and conflict in the region and undermine the prospects for peace and called for an end to these incendiary statements.

The Ministries underscored their countries' steadfast commitment to the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self- determination and to the establishment of their independent state along the lines of 4 June 1967, and the end of the occupation of all Arab lands.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic