Inside Long Island University's AI² Center

Amid the AI boom, AI² is the new buzz word that has taken internet virtual space by storm, and the reason behind it is New York based Long Island University (LIU).

Amid the AI boom, AI² is the new buzz word that has taken internet virtual space by storm.

This happened after America’s Long Island University (LIU), two days ago, launched its Artificial Intelligence & Academic Innovation Center, abbreviating it as AI².

The LIU’s Artificial Intelligence & Academic Innovation Center generated instant interest in not only those in education field but also outside.

This was obvious because different stakeholders – small and big both, are running a number of courses on artificial intelligence, leaving those interested confused.

What is Artificial Intelligence & Academic Innovation Center?

The New York based university says its AI² Center brings together LIU's expanding portfolio of academic programs, industry partnerships, advanced research initiatives, and next-generation facilities to prepare students for leadership in an increasingly AI-driven world.

“The initiative builds upon LIU's growing national reputation in emerging technologies and its recognition among the top 7% of universities in the United States for research”, the premium institution says.

The AI² Center will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration and experiential learning across the University's more than 150 academic programs.

LIU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in Artificial Intelligence, in addition to Bachelor of Engineering in Digital Engineering, a first of kind in America.

AI Competency Distinction

As part of the initiative, LIU is also expanding its Artificial Intelligence Competency Distinction, a 9-credit interdisciplinary credential available to students across all majors.

The credential equips students with foundational and applied AI skills that can be integrated into careers ranging from healthcare and business to education, communications, science, and the arts

Students also have access to one-on-one mentorship with AI-expert postdoctoral fellows, as well as open studio hours in LIU's state-of-the-art 3DS simulation and fabrication labs.

Led by Mohammed Cherkaoui, PhD, Senior Vice President for Research and Artificial Intelligence, the AI² Center advances LIU's leadership in artificial intelligence, interdisciplinary research, workforce development, and emerging technologies.

“Artificial intelligence is not limited to one industry or one discipline. It is reshaping the future of how we live, work, research, and innovate,” Mohammed Cherkaoui, PhD, Senior Vice President for Research and Artificial Intelligence, who has been recognized among the top 1% of scientists in the world, said.

“The AI² Center positions LIU as a national leader in preparing students with the skills, experiences, and research opportunities necessary to lead in this rapidly evolving technological era”, he added.

The initiative is strengthened through LIU's strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes, establishing the 3DEXPERIENCE Education Center of Excellence at LIU, the university operational since 1926.

The partnership supports cutting-edge research and experiential learning in areas including precision medicine, healthcare innovation, digital engineering, and artificial intelligence applications.



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