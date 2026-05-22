Team Cristiano Ronaldo wins SPL 2025/26 Championship for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr Thursday May 21, 2026 won the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 Championship, after seven long years.

Al Nassr had previously won the Saudi Pro League title in 2018/19.

Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr Thursday May 21, 2026 won the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 Championship, after seven long years.

Al Nassr had previously won the Saudi Pro League title in 2018/19.

Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 in its 34th and last Saudi Pro League group match of the 2025/26 season and ended with 86 points in the SPL Standing Table to win the SPL Title 2026.

The stars of the Al Nassr vs Damac SPL match today were Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and ofcourse the Al Nassr Captain and legendary Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored brace to ensure the victory.

After today's victory, Al Nassr ended the Saudi Pro League Standing Table on top with 86 points. Its score reads - 34 matches, 28W, 4L, 2D, 91GF, 28GA, 63GD and 86 points.

Al Hilal, who defeated Al Fayah today, ended second in the SPL Standings Table with 84 points, followed by Al Ahli Saudi FC at 3rd place with 81 points.

Al Nassr vs Damac Highlights

Al Nassr footballers were in attacking mode since the kickstart at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh. Damac footballers were defending but ex-Liverpool winger Sadio Mane gave Al Nassr the early lead with a beautiful header, courtesy the penalty corner in the 33rd minute of the match.

Bayern Munich legend Kingslay Coman added another goal for Al Nassr in the 51th minute - a spectacular solo rally of around 1 minute and a neat one-two on the far side of the box before rifling a shot into the far corner of the net.

Al Nassr Captain Ronaldo missed a chance in the 55th minute. He, however, scored his first goal of the match with the help of a classic free kick from a tight angle close to the left touchline that went all the way in after eluding several bodies in the 62nd minute, and striking again with a fierce close range finish in the 80th minute of the match, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the home stands.

Damac footballers added some glamour to the match when Morlaye Sylla scored the sole goal for his team in the 57th minute. The match, however, was for Al Nassr and it won the SPL 2026 Title after defeating Damac 4-1, and ending the Saudi Pro League Standings with 86 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo Total Goals

Making Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Champions was Ronaldo's dream target ever since he moved to the leading Saudi football club in 2022 . And he won the championship for Al Nassr in style - winning all its 10 opening matches , then after a brief break, winning 16 consecutive matches - a Saudi Pro League record.

Al Nassr had almost won the Saudi Pro League Title on May 12 when it faced Al Hilal in Capital Derby. But, a self goal in the fag end of the match extended the climax for Al Nassr.

With the victory, Ronaldo has ended his wait for a first major trophy in Saudi Arabia, having only lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup, an unofficial competition, since his arrival at Al-Nassr in December 2022.

With two goals scored against Damac today, Cristiano Ronaldo's total career goals now are 973 - just 27 less than his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

Ronaldo, the highest goal scorer in international football, is also the only footballer who has scored more than 100 goals in Saudi Pro League.

Interestingly, Ronaldo was seen crying today again. But, this time it was tears of joy. The last time the legendary footballer was seen heartbroken was on May 16, 2026 when he lost the ACL 2 trophy to Japan's Gamba Osaka.

Post match, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen playing the drum - handed over to him by football fans, to celebrate the spectacular victory. Portugal too celebrated the victory with a sweet post.

“Our New Saudi Champions… Congratulations on the achievement, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix!", it wrote on X.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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