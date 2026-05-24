Rahul Gandhi: Don’t shy away from word ‘Muslim’ while highlighting their issues

In a significant policy shift, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Senior Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi, Saturday May 23, 2026 asked the party members to specifically use the word ‘Muslim’ while highlighting the issues concerning them.

[Image shared on X via @ShayarImran by Imran Pratapgarhi - MP and National Chairman INC Minority Cell.]

New Delhi: In a significant policy shift, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Senior Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi, Saturday May 23, 2026 asked the party members to specifically use the word ‘Muslim’ while highlighting the issues concerning them.

Targeting of Indian Muslims has been a regular phenomenon ever since 1947 when India attained independence, and the issues concerning the Muslims were raised from different platforms, including the Parliament and state assemblies, with direct reference to them.

However, after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, a new trend started. First, the issues concerning Muslims and their brutal targeting were - slowly and in a planned manner, ignored. Second, even if they are reported they would be in inside pages of the newspapers, and that too with the word ‘Muslim’ being replaced as ‘Minority’.

The same thing happened during Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the minority leaders called by Chairman of the Congress Minority Department, Imran Pratapgarhi, in New Delhi Saturday May 23, 2026.

[Image shared on X via @ShayarImran by Imran Pratapgarhi - MP and National Chairman INC Minority Cell.]

During the meeting, some party leaders suggested to avoid the word ‘Muslim’ and instead use ‘Minority’ while highlighting the issues concerning the Muslims to avoid ‘polaristion’ which is then used by the BJP and other right wing Hindutva groups to their benefits.

Rahul Gandhi did not agree and urged the party leaders to specifically refer to the actual identity of the community suffering under the present regime.

“If injustice is done against a Muslim, one should raise their voice specifically as a ‘Muslim’, rather than merely as a member of a ‘minority’ group”, Rahul said to party leaders.

“Likewise, if Dalits, OBCs, or members of the general category face attacks, the issue should be raised by explicitly identifying that specific community”, Rahul added as shared by one of the Congress members present in the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi also stressed the need for the party’s Minority Department to create a platform that ensures adequate participation for the community within the party structure.

[With inputs from PTI.]



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