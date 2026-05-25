AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Preliminary Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released today i.e. Monday May 25, 2026 Preliminary Key (Provisional Answer Key) of AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, formerly known as AP EAMCET 2026, along with the response sheet (OMR sheet) of candidates on its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

APEAPCET 2026 Preliminary Key: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released today i.e. Monday May 25, 2026 Preliminary Key (Provisional Answer Key) of AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, formerly known as AP EAMCET 2026, along with the response sheet (OMR sheet) of candidates on its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates should note that APEAPCET Answer Key released today is Preliminary and Provisional. The Final Answer Keys will be released before the announcement of the AP EAPCET result.

The candidates should note that they have been given time till 11.00 AM May 27, 2026 to raise objections and challenge the preliminary keys.

"It is to inform that the Preliminary Key for AP EAPCET 2026 (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy) will be released on 25-05-2026 (Monday) at 11 a.m. and the last date for receiving objections on the preliminary key is 27-05-2026 upto 11 a.m", the Council said.

Steps to Download AP EAPCET Answer Key

Go to the official website: " cets.apsche.ap.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "AP EAPCET 2026".

Click on "Master Question Papers with Final Preliminary Keys"

Select the date and session of the exam and click on the link to download the preliminary keys in PDF.

Candidates should note that they do not need to enter ID or Password to download answer keys.

Candidates who have objections regarding the answer keys can submit the same before the last date as mentioned below. To raise objections and challenge the EAMCET 2026 preliminary keys, candidates are required to log-in using their credentials.

How to challenge AP EAMCET 2026 Preliminary Key

Go to the official website: " cets.apsche.ap.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "AP EAPCET 2026".

Click on "Key Objections"

Enter Registration Number, EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and Mobile Number

Click on get details.

Follow the link to submit objections.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had conducted the EAMCET 2026 entrance test for Agricultural and Pharmaceutical streams on May 19 and May 20, 2026. On the other hand, the AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering stream was held from May 12 to May 15, 2026. An extra exam session was also carried out on May 18, 2026.

Candidates should note that AP EAPCET 2026 result will be declared soon, and before that, the Council will publish EAMCET 2026 Final Keys.



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