‘We Stand With you’: Congress to Heartbroken Mohd Junaid, Now Dumped by CJP

The Congress Party Monday July 27, 2026 assured Mohammad Junaid, who is facing action for feeding the protesters at Jantar Mantar but now ignored by Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP, that it stands with him and he should not be afraid of anyone

[Mohammed Junaid (in a cap) with Congress MP and Chairman of AICC Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi in New Delhi.]

New Delhi: The Congress Party Monday July 27, 2026 assured Mohammad Junaid, who is facing action for feeding the protesters at Jantar Mantar but now ignored by Abhijeet Dipke’s CJP, that it stands with him and he should not be afraid of anyone.

“The Congress Party and the entire opposition stand with you”, the President of Congress Party’s Minority Department, Imran Pratapgarhi, assured Mohammad Junaid.

Mohd Junaid’s Story

Mohammad Junaid came to the limelight when he started providing food and drinking water to protesters at Jantar Mantar free of cost long before “unknown donors” flooded the protest site with food packets via the services of Zomato, Swiggy and others.

While the online food ordering and delivery companies "left scot free”, Mohammad Junaid faced the brunt, his home in Nahal village, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh was reportedly raided by the state police, and his father and other members of his family were detained.

Junaid said he himself was picked by the Delhi Police in plain clothes. He said the Delhi Police Personnel blindfolded him, questioned him overnight about the source of funding, and later abandoned him in Mussoorie.

Neither Abhijeet Dipke nor other members of the Cockroach Janata Party came to his rescue even as Mohammad Junaid continued feeding protesters despite facing police action.

Mohammad Junaid, however, broke down when he found himself ignored by Abhijeet Dipke and his team after the protests ended.

“They should have come to me with two words (of appreciations)... They should have shaken hands with me (after the protest ended)... ”, Mhammad Junaid said talking to media.

"Even if you keep an animal with you for 24 hours, you start to care for it, whereas I stayed with them for 35 days as a human. But they completly ignored me", Junaid, dejected and heartbroken, said.

The video of heartbroken Junai went viral alongside the video of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and other CJP members celebrating in a five star hotel.

“Congress, Opposition With You”

Amidst this, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi invited Mohd Junaid to his official residence in New Delhi and assured him of all help.

“You have done no wrong. There was nothing illegal about providing food to protesters”, Imran Pratapgarhi told Junaid.

“The Congress Party is with you. The entire opposition stands with you. We will provide you all the support, along with legal aid if necessary. You should not be afraid of anyone now”, he said.

At the same, Imran Pratapgarhi also asked the Narendra Modi government to stop harassing and intimidating "the comrades who were serving people during the students' movement".

"Detaining and harassing Junaid, who was constantly present to serve students across the country, was the most shameful face of this system. People across the country were serving children at their own levels, and Junaid too had helped students out of humanity. The government is requested to stop intimidating the comrades who were serving people during the movement", he said.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and other CJP members are facing backlash for celebrating in a five star hotel.

“At the time when hundreds of students are suffering from injuries and battling trauma of the Police action, you are dancing and celebrating in a five star luxury hotel. Shame on you”, a social media user wrote on X.

CJP spokesperson Saurva Das rejected the criticism saying, “Protesting and celebrating are not necessarily contradictory. They can go on simultaneously.”

“We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change without looking the way previous generations think a movement should look (no shade on anyone!)," he said.

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