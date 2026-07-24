Kuchu Puchu Ab Toh Resign Kr Do: Girl in Bridal Dress at Jantar Mantar

A girl-student from Indira Nagar, Delhi Friday came at Jantar Mantar in bridal dress and carrying a placard reading 'Kuchu Puchu Ab Toh Resign Kr Do' to amplify students' demand of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi: The students at Jantar Mantar are taking their protest against NEET paper leak and corrupt education system to a new level every day – coming with more creative, more innovative and more sarcastic memes, placards and slogans.

On Friday July 24, 2026, a girl-student came at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in wedding dress and full makeup to join the protesters

If her bridal dress was not enough to catch the attention of fellow protesters, onlookers and media, the placards she was holding, was sufficient to do the rest of the job.

“Kuchu Puchu Ab Toh Resign Kr Do…!” the placard read, amplifying the students’ demand of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and leaving the Narendra Modi government in shock and struggling to find a counter solution.

“Kuchu Puchu” is a viral baby-talk audio trend on social media, featuring the lines, "Kuchu puchu tum kahan ho? Mujhe achha nahi lag raha tumhare bina".

People have started using “kuchu puhcu” in funny videos to tease friends or make jokes online using the term for babies, romantic partners, close friends, or pets (especially dogs).

Viral Video

"RIP Career"

The girl-student, who identified her as Divya from Indira Nagar, New Delhi, said she is a student and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG.

“However, my parents said kya karo gi itna padh kar… You will sit in the exam and then the paper will get leaked…Kuch accha to hone wala nahi...

“So I decided to get married…” she said, her tone total sarcastic.

She then turns the placards to show the other side, which reads, “RIP Career… Shaadi.com… Here I come.”

“My parents say (under the present system) hamara career to ban ne se raha…. So…. Its better if I get married and settle down…

“So the only option is Kuchu Puchu please resign kar do… varna meri to Shaadi pakki hai…”, she said in a viral video.

Another viral placards are "Bhai Jaldi Resign krde... Gharwale Dobara Aane ni denge YAAR!", and another Kuchu Puchu, "Today is my Birthday... Birthday Gift Me Resignation dedo na Kuchu Puchu..."

Pallet Guns used against students

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Friday claimed that pallet guns were used during the Delhi Police action against students on Monday July 20, 2026.

The allegations were raised soon after the Delhi Police action with a number of students, who participated in the Sansad Chalo march Monday, claiming that they were targeted by pallet guns and shock batons.

The government and Delhi Police both had rejected these allegations.

Rahul Gandhi, however, convened a press conference today i.e. Friday July 24, 2024, and presented the case of a pallet gun victim.

“Here is a student who has suffered serious injuries because of the shots fired from the pallet guns”, Rahul said as the victim, with visible injury marks on his eyes and body, stood alongside him.

"The worst thing is that he was shot ar while he was holding our National Flag, The Tiranga", Rahul said.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi appears in no mood to succumb to the pressure and ask Dharmendra Pradhan to resign from his post.

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