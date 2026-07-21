Watch: Husband in Delhi Police, Wife Protesting at Jantar Mantar with Son

In an incident seen as a strong warning to Narendra Modi Government, a woman came in front of the camera to openly declare that she came to protest at Jantar Mantar despite her husband serving with the Delhi Police.

[Video grab. Quality enhanced by AI.]

New Delhi: In an incident seen as a strong warning to Narendra Modi Government, a woman came in front of the camera to openly declare that she came to protest at Jantar Mantar despite her husband serving with the Delhi Police.

“My son is here… I am here…. And, my husband, who is serving with the Delhi Police, is also here”, the woman is seen saying in a viral video.

“I pray my husband is deployed right here… And, I move forward to protest and he stops me from protesting… Then the world will witness the power of a mother’s determination…”, she said.

“This is not the fight for my son alone… This is also the fight for those mothers whose children have committed suicide”, she says.

“Enough is enough… A lot of students have already sacrificed their life… The protest will continue till this comes to an end”, she vowed in the widely shared video.

Viral Video

Ummid.com has not independently verified the viral video and the claims made in it.

The sentiments of the woman as seen in the video are not exceptions. The protest of the students and youth at Jantar Mantar – widely seen as the protests by the Indian Gen Z, in the last two days has recorded some dramatic and unexpected visuals, not seen in the last 12 years of the Narendra Modi government.

In another viral video, a protesting student is seen directly addressing the Delhi Police – notorious for using excessive force against dissent.

“Tomorrow you will come and justify your actions saying we were helpless as we were only following the orders of our bosses…

“No, you are wrong…

“You have been ordered to lathi charge us… But it was clearly in your hand to decide the intensity… You could have lathi charge us using minimal force… Instead, you used excessive force against us...

"You used excessive force against us.... Brutally and mercilessly... And, it was clearly your choice...”, he is heard saying in the video.

Watch Video

This had me in Tears …



A message to Delhi Police.



Must Watch! pic.twitter.com/ObU4RbzP2Q — Jatin (@ja3_bajaj) July 21, 2026

Parliament Rocked by Protest

The second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament Tuesday was also washed out as the Narendra Modi government declined to allow discussion on paper leaks, and excessive action taken against the protesting students and youth.

Earlier in the morning today, a delegation of Opposition parties led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) met LS Speaker Om Birla seek his permission for a discussion on NEET paper leak, suicide of students and other burning issues.

"The Speaker however said he will be required to take permission from the government before allowing any discussion on these matters", Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to media outside the Parliament.

Later the Lok Sabha was adjourned because of the protests by the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC and MPs of other opposition parties.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House Malikarjun Khadge raised the issue. He was however repeatedly interrupted by the ruling MPs, forcing the Chair to adjourn the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters are camping in Jantar Mantar , and refused to disperse despite the police brutality.

The students and youth protests at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and other cities of India Tuesday resonated in London and Manchester where the Indians came on streets shouting slogans against Narendra Modi government, and demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a related development, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, went to the government hospital to meet the injured students and youth admitted there.

Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda too visited the hospital and met the doctors and other medical staff of the hospital.

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