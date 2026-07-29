‘5 acts of brutality, 500 mtrs from Parliament’: Rahul Gandhi's Chargesheet Against Amit Shah

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Wednesday July 29, 2026 held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the ‘five acts of brutality committed against the students barely 500 meters from the Indian Parliament’ and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack him

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Wednesday July 29, 2026 held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the ‘five acts of brutality committed against the students barely 500 meters from the Indian Parliament’ and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack him.

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi listed five "brutalities" he said Union Home Minister Amti Shah is responsible of:

Use of pellet guns, Use of shock batons Use of lathis with nails Beating of women and minors Officers in plain clothes

"Either he ordered this attack - in which case he is directly guilty. Or he had no knowledge of the attack - in which case he is an incompetent Home Minister. In either case, he must be sacked”, Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul said Amit Shah is responsible for the brutalities committed against the students because Rapid Action Force (RAF), under CRPF and Delhi Police both report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"These forces that did the beating and shot our students with pellet guns both report to Amit Shah. There is no Haryana or UP Police operating in Delhi. Only two... Delhi Police and RAF...", he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that the Congress and opposition parties will ensure that the students who were beaten gets justice... may be not today... But we ensure that the people who shot our students with pellet guns will be punished.

"We have photographs, videos and all evidences against these people... We know the police officers who have done this... And, accountability is going to come. This is our guarentee", Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul also asked Prime Minister Modi to dismiss Amit Shah from his post.

“This is our advice to Prime Minister to sack Shah, and order a probe by SC monitored independent high power committee”, the Congress leader said.

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi called the press conference today after his statement that “Amit Shah ordered the police action against the students on July 20” created ruckus and strong protest from the treasury benches.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stood up and said that the Leader of the Opposition is misleading the house.

“He must apologize”, Rijiju said.

Kiren Rijiju also urged the Speaker to expunge Gandhi's remarks on Shah from the House proceedings. The same was echoed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present in the Lok Sabha.

Soon other BJP MPs too joined the protest against Rahul Gandhi’s comments made against Amit Shah, saying they will not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak unless he apologizes.

Amidst the ruckus by the BJP MPs, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House.

Later when the House resumed, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, rebutted Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Amit Shah had ordered police to open fire on student protesters, saying the claim reflected a lack of understanding of the country's administrative system.



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