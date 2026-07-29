MCC notifies new changes ahead of NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a number of ‘student friendly’ measures and changes ahead of the NEET UG 2026-27 Counselling to be conducted for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a number of ‘student friendly’ measures and changes ahead of the NEET UG 2026-27 Counselling to be conducted for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.

In a notification dated July 28, 2026, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses will start soon.

The Ministry further said that the measures undertaken by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services in the online counselling software and counselling process will be applicable to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) medical admissions both.

“The important systemic improvements that will be applicable from the current academic session for UG and PG admissions are aimed at making the counselling process more transparent and student friendly”, the notification said.

New Measures for Candidates Seeking Seat Upgradation

Till the last year, a student, who is allotted a seat but wants to upgrade his/her seat, was required to physically report at the allotted college.

The MCC, however, has announced that physical reporting will not be necessary for the NEET UG and NEET PG admissions from this year.

“Candidates who have been allotted a seat and have opted for upgradation in subsequent rounds are no longer required to physically report to the allotted college merely for completing admission formalities”, the MCC said in its notification.

“Their admission shall remain valid in the counselling system while participating in subsequent rounds, subject to the applicable counselling rules”, the counselling committee said.

Online Resignation Facility

The MCC has also introduced the ‘online resignation facility’ from this year. The feature allows student to submit resignation from the allotted seat through the MCC official website, instead of physically going to the allotted college/institute.

“Candidates may now submit resignation from their allotted seat through the MCC Counselling Portal, wherever permissible under the counselling rules and within the prescribed timelines, without the need for physical submission at the allotted institution”, the Medical Counselling Committee said.

New Measures for NRI Quota Candidates

Candidates applying under the NRI quota in deemed universities will now be able to upload all required supporting documents directly through the MCC counselling portal.

“Candidates wanting to avail NRI reservation in deemed universities will be able to upload their documents on-line on the counselling portal”, the MCC said.

The MCC had earlier also released a separate notification for the candidates who claim to be NRI/OCI or want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI explaining in detail the eligibility criteria for seats reserved under NRI quota.

The Medical Counselling Committee has also asked states to prominently publish the details of available seats, fees charged by the colleges/institutions and other related details.

MCC NEET UG Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the admission counselling for 15% seats whereas counselling for the remaining 85% seats is conducting by the concerned official bodies in the respective states.

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12th exam and NEET UG 2026 are now eligible for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical and paramedical courses should note that the MCC I likely to release the NEET UG 2026 Counselling schedule soon.

Once the Medical Counselling Committee or MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling Schedule, the counselling cells in the various states will release their own medical admission and counselling schedule.

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