Scientific Revival of Mughal era Burhanpur’s 400-yr-old Kundi Bhandara launched

The 400-year-old underground water management system was built by Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana during the Mughal era to supply drinking water from the Satpura range to Burhanpur and nearby army camps

Bhopal: The scientific conservation of Burhanpur’s Mughal era 400-year-old Kundi Bhandara underground water system in Madhya Pradesh has been launched.

A team of experts from the Bhopal-based Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), along with water management specialists, has launched the initiative to conserve and rejuvenate Burhanpur's historic Kundi Bhandara, also known as "Khooni Bhandara".

The 400-year-old underground water management system was built by Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana during the Mughal era to supply drinking water from the Satpura range to Burhanpur and nearby army camps.

At the initiative of the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums, the technical team, led by Rutuja Chavan, assistant professor in the Civil Engineering Department at MANIT, conducted an extensive site inspection.

The experts assessed the condition of the underground water system, evaluated its water flow mechanism and carried out preliminary studies to identify opportunities for technical restoration, structural improvement and rejuvenation.

Detailed conservation roadmap to be prepared

According to Chavan the assessment marked the first step towards the scientific conservation and revival of Bhandara's underground water structures and inter-connected supply network. Based on the findings, a comprehensive technical survey, formal documentation and a detailed conservation roadmap will be prepared.

She said the initiative aims to scientifically understand the hydraulic mechanism of the Bhandara, preserve its historical authenticity and heritage value, and identify suitable engineering interventions for its sustainable revival.

The project will subsequently move to detailed technical modeling, structural analysis and conservation work.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana (1556–1627), known simply as Rahim, was a famous poet, military leader, and statesman in the Mughal Empire. He was one of the Navratnas (nine gems) in the court of Emperor Akbar and is best remembered today for his wise Hindi couplets (dohas).

Background and Rise to Power

Rahim was Son of Bairam Khan. His father was Akbar's trusted guardian and military commander.

After his father died, Akbar raised Rahim in the royal court. Akbar gave him the high title of Khan-e-Khana in 1584. He also served Akbar’s son, Emperor Jahangir, for many years.

Literary and Cultural Work

Rahim’s dohas teach deep lessons on love, friendship, and human values. He wrote in Hindi, Persian, and Sanskrit. He translated Babur’s memoirs, the Baburnama, from Chagatai Turkish into Persian. Though a Muslim, he wrote many poems expressing devotion to lord Krishna.

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