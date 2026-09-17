DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2026 - Link to Check

Following the release of the DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2026, submission of grievance, if any, for all type of candidates should be done from September 18 to 19, 2026

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is releasing on its official website 'phd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in' today i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy D Pharm (PHD26) for the year 2026-27.

"The Provisional Merit List for Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy will be published on Thursday September 17, 2026", the admission schedule said.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Counselling

Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy, also known as Pharmacy Diploma, for the year 2026-27 had started through DTE Maharashtra official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in from June 30, 2026.

According to the Direct Second Year Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission notification 2026 issued by DTE Maharashtra, the last date of application, and documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission, was fixed as July 15, 2026, which was later extended multiple times, and the last time till September 15, 2026.

After completing the registration phase, the DTE Maharashtra will now release the post HSC Pharmacy Merit List 2026 today i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026.

Steps, Link to Check D Pharm Merit List 2026

Go to the official website: " phd26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on “D Pharm Provisional Merit Status” or “Diploma in Pharmacy Provisional Merit Status” on the home page.

Log-in using User ID and Password.

Check your name and merit status in the merit list.

In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.

Following the release of the DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2026, submission of grievance, if any, for all type of candidates should be done from September 18 to 19, 2026.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra will resolve the objections raised by the candidates and release the PHD 26 Final Merit List on September 20, 2026.

After the release of the PH 2026 final merit, candidates will be allowed to submit college options and choices from September 24 to 27, 2026. Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the DTE Maharashtra will publish Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma allotment result on September 29, 2026.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: June 30 to September 15, 2026 (Extended)

D Pharm 2026 Document Verification Schedule: June 30 to September 15, 2026

Display of PHD 26 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 17, 2026 .

. Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 18 to 19, 2026

Display of PHD26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 20, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : September 23, 2026

Submission of option form: September 24 to 27, 2026

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 29, 2026

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 03, 2026.

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification for DTE PHD26 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates. But, it is yet to confirm the Post HSC Pharm D option form submission and allotment dates.

DTE Maharashtra has, however, released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23 and 2021-22 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic