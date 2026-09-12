Kolkata College VP Tarannum says held as captive, forced to resign

Mohammadi Tarannum, Vice Principal of Surendranath Law College, Kolkata in the BJP ruled West Bengal, said she was held as captive for two days, and later forced to sign on her resignation letter

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Kolkata: Mohammadi Tarannum, Vice Principal of Surendranath Law College, Kolkata in the BJP ruled West Bengal, said she was held as captive for two days, and later forced to sign on her resignation letter.

Tarannum alleged that she was confined inside her room for nearly 23 hours Thursday, with the situation becoming particularly distressing after the electricity supply was cut.

She claimed the lights and fans were switched off even as she was left without adequate access to basic necessities.

“I was forced to resign. I did not resign voluntarily”, she said and demanded from the Chief Minister and the Higher Education Minister to order an investigation into the matter.

“I was left in the dark. I have been subjected to abuse”, she said.

“They held me captive for two days without providing food or water. They kept the room dark”, Tarannum alleged.

Situation in the college campus was so tense that Tarannum needed the police protection to leave the campus.

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How the dispute started?

The confrontation began with a dispute over attendance. The college had issued a notification stating that students in the second, fourth, sixth and eighth semesters would not be permitted to sit in their examinations without the required 75 per cent attendance. Students protested, arguing that classes had not been conducted properly and that the college had no reliable attendance records, according to The National Herald.

The dispute intensified after students complained to the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. Classes were subsequently scheduled from 6.30 am, but students objected that many of them could not reach the college at that hour because Metro services were not available.

The college then suspended the semester form-fill-up process on Thursday, further inflaming tensions. Tarannum was subsequently gheraoed inside the college for almost 23 hours.

At the same time, videos shared onlined showed ABVP students carrying out a ‘purification’ ritual with incense sticks and Ganga water.

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