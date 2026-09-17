Haaretz Journalist receives 2026 PEC Award for critical reporting of Israeli policies

The 2026 Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) Award was presented to Israeli Journalist Gideon Levy, a member of the Editorial Board of the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz

Geneva: The 2026 Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) Award was presented to Israeli Journalist Gideon Levy, a member of the Editorial Board of the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz.

The Geneva-based media safety and rights body sought to recognize Gideon’s independent and critical analysis during the dramatic period Israel has been experiencing since 7 October 2023.

The Prize for the Protection of Journalists has been awarded annually since 2009 by the PEC to an individual or organization that has distinguished itself in the defense of Press Freedom in contexts of armed violence.

"Courageous, Exemplary"

Septuagenarian Gideon denounced Israeli policy regarding Gaza and the West Bank, taking significant personal risks — both for himself and for the editorial staff of Haaretz.

Gideon’s weekly column - Twilight Zone, on the activities of the Israeli military is an example of critical journalism in times of war. In Israel, he is regularly criticized by opponents who accuse him of supporting the Palestinians.

“By awarding him the PEC Prize, we want to show that it is possible, even in a country at war, to take a critical stance and defend fundamental principles of press freedom such as independence, impartiality, and transparency. Gideon Levy’s courageous struggle is exemplary in this regard,” said PEC Chief Blaise Lempen at the award ceremony.

Independently documenting the conduct of military operations is essential for subsequently shedding light on violations of international humanitarian law and combating impunity.

“We felt it was all the more necessary to honor an Israeli journalist given that Israel is just a few weeks away from elections that will be decisive for its future,” emphasized Blaise Lempen, adding PEC hopes that Israelis and Palestinians will achieve peaceful coexistence by turning their backs on extremists on all sides.

PEC Award at a Glance

The PEC Award was founded 22 years ago in Geneva during the Iraq War, to strengthen the protection of journalists in conflict zones.

Since 2004, journalists have frequently been targeted by warring parties, whether in the wars in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Sudan, or in the fight against drug traffickers in Mexico.

Last year, the PEC award was awarded to Kurdish journalist Perihan Kaya, whereas in 2024, the PEC awarded its annual prize to Palestinian Journalist Iyad Alasttal, a journalist from Gaza, who sought refuge in France. Independent of Hamas, he continues to document the suffering of the Palestinian people.

In previous years, the annual award went to Arnaud Ouédraogo (2023), Ekaterina Glikman (2022), Nava Thakuria (2021), etc.

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