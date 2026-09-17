Houthis pledge not to hit US, Israeli interests

Iran backed Houthis have promised a safe passage to the U.S. and Israei ships through the strategic stretch of the Red Sea coast, multiple media reports have claimed

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Iran backed Houthis have promised a safe passage to the U.S. and Israei ships through the strategic stretch of the Red Sea coast, multiple media reports have claimed.

News agency Reuters citing unnamed sources said the promise was made during a meeting between the American officials and representatives of Houthis held in the US Embassy in Muscat Sunday. The meeting was coordinated by the Oman’s government, sources said.

The news of the meeting came as renewed fighting between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthis continued, along with condemnations of a failed Houthi drone attack targeting the Holy City of Makkah .

During the meeting with the US officials, Houthis said they have no intention of attacking American vessels and that they were committed to a 2025 ceasefire with the US, The Times of Israel reported citing the unnamed sources.

The militia group, whose slogans have always been “Death to America, Death to Israel”, “Curse on the Jews” further said they would not attack Israeli ships or any commercial vessels, except those belonging to Saudi Arabia.

Two days ago, US Vice President JD Vance had also said the United States was in direct contact with the Houthis, without giving details.

Interestingly, the Houthis pledged to spare the US interests even as the Trump administration has enlisted them as a “terrorist organization”.

Tension between Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis escalated last week after the latter seized effective control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, including the historic port of Mokha, and Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the sea’s mouth, a key bottleneck for the global oil supply.

Meanwhile, various analysts and geopolitics experts have warned that the latest escalation between Saudi Arabia and Houthis could lead to a wider war further strengthening the Zionist agenda of the so called "Greater Israel".

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