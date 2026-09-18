NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released: What’s New

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Exam Calendar 2026-27, announcing the dates of JEE Main Session 1 (2027), UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET – December 2026, All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2027) and other exams

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Exam Calendar 2026-27, announcing the dates of JEE Main Session 1 (2027), UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET – December 2026, All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2027) and other exams.

According to the Exam Calendar released by the National Testing Agency, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be held in 6 days in the January 2027. The exam dates of JEE Main Session 1 (2027) as per the NTA Exam Calendar is 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 January 2027.

"The January 31, 2027 is reserved as buffer date for 2027 JEE Main Session 1", the NTA exam calendar said.

The NTA Exam Calendar further announced that the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2027) will be held on January 31, 2027.

The NTA also confirmed the exam dates of UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Cycle.

"UGC NET (December Cycle) will be held for 6 days. The exam date of NTA UGC NET is from December 14 to 19, 2026. December 20 and 21 are reserved as buffer dates for UGC NET Dec 2026", the NTA said.

As per the NTA Exam Calendar, the Joint CSIR UGC NET (December 2026 Cycle) will be held in 2 days - on December 20 and 21, 2026.

The NTA also confirmed the exam dates of CMAT 2027 (February 07, 2027), NITT 2027 Part 1 (Feb 26 & 27, 2027), and NITT 2027 Part 2 (March 05 & 07, 2027).

The NTA also announced to hold CUET - PG exam for 17 days - on 01-05, 08, 12-20, 24-25 March 2027.

The registration start dates and detailed exam schedule will be released soon.

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