Development Indicators: What Uttar Pradesh should Learn from Kerala

A comparison between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala is particularly significant because the two states have followed different development trajectories.

Introduction

Development cannot be understood merely in terms of economic growth. Income, investment and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) are important, but their real developmental significance depends on the extent to which they expand people’s access to education, healthcare, employment, social security and equal opportunities.

A comparison between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala is particularly significant because the two states have followed different development trajectories. As India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has considerable economic and infrastructural potential, and in recent years it has made notable progress in reducing poverty and expanding connectivity and basic services. Kerala, on the other hand, with a relatively smaller population, has long been recognised for its high literacy, healthcare provision and strong human-development outcomes.

The central question, therefore, is not simply which state is growing faster economically, but how effectively economic resources and public investment are being transformed into human capabilities and social transformation.

Development Indicators in Numbers: Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh

No single indicator is sufficient to understand the development status of the two states. A broader picture emerges when income, poverty, education and overall sustainable development are examined together.

SDG India Index – Overall Score (2023-24)

Uttar Pradesh: 67



Kerala: 79

Multidimensional Poverty (2019-21)

Uttar Pradesh: 22.93%



Kerala: 0.55%

Multidimensional Poverty (2015-16)

Uttar Pradesh: 37.68%



Kerala: 0.70%

People lifted out of multidimensional poverty (2015–16 to 2019–21)

Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 34.3 million



Kerala: -

Per Capita NSDP (Recent nominal estimate)

Uttar Pradesh: Approximately ₹1.09 lakh



Kerala: Approximately ₹3.08 lakh

Youth Literacy (2011)

Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 81.6%



Kerala: Approximately 99%

[Per capita NSDP figures are at current prices and should therefore not be interpreted as a direct comparison of real living standards.]

Source: NITI Aayog, SDG India Index 2023–24 and National Multidimensional Poverty Index; historical education statistics from Government of India sources.

The above data and numbers indicate significant differences in the development conditions of the two states, but these differences are not static. Uttar Pradesh, in particular, has experienced a substantial reduction in multidimensional poverty. Therefore, it is necessary to examine not only the present level of development but also its pace and direction of change.

Economic Growth, Poverty and Human Development

The economy of Uttar Pradesh is based on a large domestic market, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, services and rapidly expanding infrastructure. Its geographical location also provides considerable potential for industrial development, transportation and logistics. Kerala’s economy is smaller in size, but its per capita income is considerably higher.

It is important here to distinguish between the size of an economy and per capita prosperity. A large state economy does not automatically ensure a high standard of living for every citizen. Similarly, higher per capita income does not by itself eliminate social inequalities.

Poverty provides a more direct means of understanding the real developmental situation. According to NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index, the proportion of people experiencing multidimensional poverty in Uttar Pradesh declined from 37.68 percent in 2015–16 to 22.93 percent in 2019–21. During this period, approximately 34.3 million people moved out of multidimensional poverty. In Kerala, the proportion was already very low and stood at 0.55 percent in 2019–21.

Thus, Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in poverty reduction, while Kerala reflects the cumulative effects of long-term social development.

Infrastructure, Human Development and Human Capabilities

It is more useful to understand infrastructure not as the ultimate measure of development but as a means of expanding human capabilities.

Roads and transport can connect workers to employment and farmers to markets. Reliable electricity affects both education and production. Drinking water and sanitation are directly connected with health. Housing provides security and dignity. Digital connectivity can improve access to education, financial services and government programmes.

In Uttar Pradesh, the expansion of roads, electricity, housing, sanitation, drinking water, transport and digital connectivity has contributed to greater access to basic services and economic opportunities. However, the impact of physical infrastructure depends on its quality and its integration with social institutions.

A school building becomes an instrument of human development only when it provides quality education; a hospital becomes effective only when trained health personnel and essential services are available; and a road generates economic opportunities more effectively when citizens also possess the skills and employment opportunities required to benefit from improved connectivity.

Kerala’s experience is significant for precisely this reason. Alongside physical infrastructure, it has developed relatively strong social infrastructure in education, healthcare and social welfare. This has helped translate public investment into broader human capabilities.

The real question, therefore, is not “infrastructure or human development,” but the extent to which infrastructure enables human development.

Education and Healthcare

Education and healthcare are among the principal means through which economic resources are converted into human capabilities.

Kerala’s historical achievements have been closely associated with widespread literacy, educational participation, public health and social welfare. High literacy has strengthened the possibilities of health awareness, social participation and social mobility.

In Uttar Pradesh, the expansion of educational and healthcare infrastructure has been accompanied by significant challenges of quality, effectiveness and equality. In education, foundational learning outcomes, completion of secondary education, higher education and technical skills are particularly important. In healthcare, primary and preventive services, nutrition, and maternal and child health require continued strengthening.

The developmental question, therefore, is not simply how many schools or hospitals have been constructed, but how far they have improved citizens’ actual capabilities and life outcomes.

Gender Equality and Social Inclusion

Equal participation of women and socially disadvantaged groups is an important dimension of human development.

Kerala’s high level of female literacy has been an important feature of its social development. The challenge for Uttar Pradesh is to translate advances in education into greater female economic participation, employment, autonomy and access to productive resources.

Similarly, state-level averages can conceal inequalities among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, religious minorities, women and different regions.

Development should therefore be evaluated not only through the state’s average performance but also by examining how equally the opportunities and benefits of development reach disadvantaged groups.

Sustainable Development

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a useful framework for examining the economic, social and environmental dimensions of development together.

In the SDG India Index 2023–24, Kerala recorded an overall score of 79, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 67, compared with the national score of 71. Both states were placed in the “Front Runner” category.

Although the index does not capture every aspect of development, it provides a broader framework for examining poverty, health, education, gender equality, employment, basic services and other development goals.

From this perspective, both Uttar Pradesh’s recent progress and Kerala’s long-term social achievements are significant.

Two Development Trajectories

Kerala’s historical development trajectory has placed long-term emphasis on education, healthcare, social reform and welfare. This helped create strong human capabilities, which in turn provided a foundation for broader social and economic development.

Uttar Pradesh’s recent development trajectory has placed greater emphasis on infrastructure, investment, connectivity, welfare programmes and economic expansion, alongside efforts to improve social indicators.

These approaches need not be regarded as mutually exclusive. Economic growth generates resources for public investment, while education, healthcare and skills help make that growth more productive and inclusive.

The central challenge for Uttar Pradesh, therefore, is to convert its growing economic and physical capacity into high-quality human development.

An Ambedkarite Perspective

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s conception of democracy was inseparable from liberty, equality and fraternity. From this perspective, development cannot be assessed solely in terms of income, GSDP or physical infrastructure.

The key questions are whether citizens have equal access to education, healthcare, employment and public institutions; whether historically disadvantaged communities can participate equally in economic and social life; and whether development is reducing structural inequalities.

From this perspective, distribution is as important as economic growth.

An Ambedkarite approach to development would therefore regard economic security, education, healthcare, employment, social dignity, representation and access to productive resources as central dimensions of development. Development indicators must consequently be examined across caste, gender, region and socio-economic status.

Major Lessons for Uttar Pradesh

Kerala’s experience raises several important policy questions for Uttar Pradesh.

First, economic growth must be linked with sustained investment in quality education, skills and human capital. Second, the health system needs continued emphasis on primary and preventive healthcare, nutrition, and maternal and child health. Third, women’s education and economic participation should be treated as central development indicators. Fourth, development outcomes among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other disadvantaged groups and backward regions should be measured separately. Fifth, given the enormous regional diversity within Uttar Pradesh, district-level development indicators should receive greater importance. Sixth, infrastructure projects should be assessed not merely by the number of physical assets created, but by their effects on employment, education, healthcare, income and social mobility.

Conclusion

The comparison between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala demonstrates that development is fundamentally a relationship between economic capacity and human capability.

Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in reducing multidimensional poverty and expanding basic services and infrastructure. Kerala’s experience demonstrates the long-term importance of investment in education, healthcare and social development. SDG and multidimensional-poverty indicators highlight the distinctive outcomes of these two development trajectories.

The central lesson is that economic growth, infrastructure and human development should not be treated as separate domains. Roads, electricity, housing and digital connectivity expand opportunities; education, healthcare and skills enable citizens to make use of those opportunities; and employment and social security help translate these capabilities into economic and social mobility.

The next stage of development in Uttar Pradesh, therefore, should not be assessed only by how rapidly its economy grows or how much infrastructure is created. The more important question is how far these investments improve citizens’ actual capabilities, living standards and social mobility, and how equally the benefits of development reach different sections of society.

From an Ambedkarite perspective, the ultimate measure of development is whether economic and physical progress is accompanied by an expansion of liberty, equality, dignity and fraternity. In this sense, a developed Uttar Pradesh would be one in which economic growth and infrastructural expansion are translated into broad-based human development, social justice and equal opportunity.

Therefore, development should be evaluated not by assets, but by the human capabilities and social outcomes generated from them.

[The writer, S.R. Darapuri I.P.S.(Retd), is National President, All India Peoples Front.]

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