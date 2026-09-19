IIT student commits suicide after caught cheating using ChatGPT

An IIT Bombay student has committed suicide after he was caught cheating using ChatGPT in the exam hall

Mumbai: An IIT Bombay student has committed suicide after he was caught cheating using ChatGPT in the exam hall.

The whole incident has been confirmed by IIT Bombay in a student issued officially Saturday.

“A second year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay has died by suicide today evening”, IIT Bombay said in a statement dated Friday September 18, 2026.

“Earlier in the day, during an examination, the student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers”, the institution said.

IIT Bombay did not reveal the name of the student. However, different reports said the name of the student is Sahil Ravindra Wakode. His friends said there was indication of Sahil suffering from stress or pressure.

"No Action was taken"

IIT Bombay in its statement also said that no action was taken against the undergraduate BTech student. IIT Bombay also said that the student was assured the incident will not affect his career.

“The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him, and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career”, the institution said.

“The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room”, it added.

Sahil’s suicide is third such death in seven months in IIT Bombay.

Protest, allegations

Sahil's death has sparked protest on the IIT Bombay campus. Over 400 students protesting Sahil's death are demanding from the institute to postpone its ongoing mid-semester examinations.

On the other hand, Sahil's mother has alleged that her son was “tortured” and “killed”.

“My son was killed and tortured. Now we want justice,” Sahil’s mother told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, local Police has registered a case based on a complaint filed by Sahil's father.

"A case has been registered on the complaint filed by the student's father", Mumbai Police DCP Dutt Nalavade said.

Nalavade said the case has been registered under sections relating to abetment of suicide and other offences.

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