ChatGPT Go Subscription Plan in India Now FREE: How to Redeem

OpenAI has made 'ChatGPT Go' free of cost for users in India for one year starting today i.e. Tuesday November 04, 2025

Tuesday November 4, 2025 10:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

OpenAI has made ‘ChatGPT Go’ free of cost for users in India for one year starting today i.e. Tuesday November 04, 2025.

ChatGPT Go was introduced in August this year as a new and low-cost subscription plan providing expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price of Rs 399/month.

The AI giant has, however, decided to wave off even this nominal amount and made its access free of cost for users in India starting today.

How to Get ChatGPT Go Free Subscription?

The free access to ChatGPT Go Promotion (India) will be valid for one year and the free subscription is available for eligible users.

“OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available at no cost for 12 months for eligible users in India who sign up during a limited time promotional period, starting November 4 2025”, the AI disruptor said.

“The promotion is available now for redemption from ChatGPT web, or the Google Play store, and will be available to redeem next week from the Apple app store”, the company said.

The current ChatGPT Go subscribers on web or Android via the Google Play store, are advised not to cancel their subscriptions as the company will automatically redeem the promotion for them later this week. OpenAI also has redemption options for the current ChatGPT Go subscribers from the Apple app store.

"Existing paid subscribers can get more details about redemption options from the website", OpenAI said.

ChatGPT Go Eligibility

You must be located in India to be eligible for the promotion, and must be new to ChatGPT, a current free user, or an existing ChatGPT Go subscriber with your account in good standing.

You must provide a method of payment (Credit Card or UPI) to enroll into the promotion. You will not be charged a subscription fee till the 12-month period ends (see special note on UPI payments, below). You do not need to enter a promo code to redeem the promotion.

At the end of the 12-month period, we will automatically charge your payment method the current monthly ChatGPT Go fee unless you cancel in advance.

You can redeem the promotion one time per account during the promotion redemption period. If you cancel your subscription after redemption, it will no longer be available for you to redeem.

ChatGPT Go Benefits

Extended access to GPT-5: Enjoy more usage of our flagship model.

Enjoy more usage of our flagship model. Extended access to image generation: Create more images for work or play.

Create more images for work or play. Extended access to file uploads: Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files.

Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files. Extended access to advanced data analysis: Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often.

Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often. Longer memory for more personalized responses: Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window.

Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window. Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs: Organize your work, track progress, and create / edit custom GPTs to build AI tools tailored to your needs.

