ChatGPT Go Subscription Plan in India Now FREE: How to Redeem

OpenAI has made ‘ChatGPT Go’ free of cost for users in India for one year starting today i.e. Tuesday November 04, 2025.
ChatGPT Go was introduced in August this year as a new and low-cost subscription plan providing expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price of Rs 399/month.
The AI giant has, however, decided to wave off even this nominal amount and made its access free of cost for users in India starting today.
The free access to ChatGPT Go Promotion (India) will be valid for one year and the free subscription is available for eligible users.
“OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available at no cost for 12 months for eligible users in India who sign up during a limited time promotional period, starting November 4 2025”, the AI disruptor said.
“The promotion is available now for redemption from ChatGPT web, or the Google Play store, and will be available to redeem next week from the Apple app store”, the company said.
The current ChatGPT Go subscribers on web or Android via the Google Play store, are advised not to cancel their subscriptions as the company will automatically redeem the promotion for them later this week. OpenAI also has redemption options for the current ChatGPT Go subscribers from the Apple app store.
"Existing paid subscribers can get more details about redemption options from the website", OpenAI said.
