DM Out, Chat In: Watch How X New Feature Works

Elon Musk’s X, originally launched as Twitter, has replaced its Direct Messaging or DM feature by a new messaging tool named Chat.

The new feature has been rolled out to users worldwide Saturday, and social media users are already thrilled though some have complaints.

X Chat

Elon Musk had promised a full-fledged end to end encrypted messaging service for months. And, the new tool is launched for users across the world.

X Chat is currently available on iOS and web with Elon Musk the Android version of X Chat will be coming soon.

X Chat is currently part of micro blogging site X, and social media users can see the new “Chat” button replacing DM in the menu.

X's updated messaging feature, Chat, now allows file sharing and supports disappearing messages with voice note support reportedly on its way.

“Using X Chat, users can share files, as well as edit, delete, or make messages disappear after a certain period of time”, the company said in a statement.

“X users will also be able to block screenshots and can choose to receive notifications whenever someone tries to screenshot their message”, it added.

Video: X Chat Introduced

Say hello to Chat – all-new secure messaging on X.



• end-to-end encrypted chats and file sharing

• edit, delete, or make messages disappear

• block screenshots and get notified of attempts

• no ads. no tracking. total privacy. pic.twitter.com/7dmDEDkYvO — Chat (@chat) November 14, 2025

DMs Still Available

Those who are still in love with Direct Messaging or DMs can access the legacy feature in one unified inbox.

“Rolling out now on iOS and Web, Android coming soon. Update your X app to access Chat and your legacy DMs in one unified inbox”, X said while introducing the X Chat.

Musk has meanwhile also hinted that the company will be launching a standalone XChat app very soon.

At the same time X has invited feedback from users to upgrade and add more features in X Chat.

"Voice memos are returning soon – what else would you love to see in Chat?" X asked.

Mixed Response

Social media users are divided over the efficiency of X Chat. While some users are happy and enthusiastic, others are moaning that X Chat is laggy, and that conversations and links aren’t loading properly.

Some users allege messages in the Chat function do not display properly, with one user, who said the update is “horrific and needs to be fixed immediately,” claiming all her messages show up as dead links instead of text, Forbes said in a report.

Some other users have reported difficulty accessing their conversations, particularly group chats, with some users saying they can’t change group chat names or add users.

Various posts have slammed the Chat feature as "unusable" and “horrible,” with some posters taking aim at Musk for making what they say are unnecessary updates to the social platform.

[Falaq Ather Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]

