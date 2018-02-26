Aurangabad Ijtema ends peacefully, hundreds of thousands participate in Duaa

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): The state level Tablighi Jamaat Ijtema in Limbe Jalgaon village near Auarangabad, Maharashtra ended here on Monday with hundreds of thousands participating in Duaa by Hazrat Ji Saad Kandhelvi.

The three day Ijtema which began in Aurangabad on Saturday came to end today at around 11:00 am after half an hour Duaa by head of Tablighi Jamaat Saad Kandhelvi. Thousands from Aurangabad and adjoining cities and villages, and also from different cities and towns of Maharashtra participated in the Duaa.

The Aurangabad Ijtema ended peacefully and without any major untoward incident. However there was a report that a youth from Malegaon had died of cardiac arrest on second day of the Ijtema. Those who participated in the Ijtema said that there was shortage of drinking water and it created problem for the participants.

"Water was supplied to the Ijtema Gah from the nearby dam. However it was insufficient and was also not suitable for drinking. This indeed created problem for the participants who had to rush here and there for drinking water", ETV reporter Zameer Khan said while talking to ummid.com. He also said that due to shortage of water at the Ijtema gah, special appeals were started taking rounds since Saturday advising those on the way to come with adequate arrangement of drinking water.

According to the organisers, marriages of more than 3000 couples were solemnised during the Aurangabad Ijtema. This included marriages of 100 couples from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Muslims who thronged the Ijtema Gah since Friday are now on their way back to home. The Aurangabad Railway Station is overcrowded and all trains and buses from Aurangabad to other cities are full. Normal traffic on the highways is also disrupted due to heavy rush of people.

The Aurangabad Ijtema was held amid the power struggle between two rival groups of the Tablighi Jamaat, and fatwa issued against the Tablighi Jamaat by Darul Uloom Deoband. It is also reported that the rival group in a show of strength is planning to organize their own Ijtema sometimes in April or May when the exams are over.

Social media was also abuzz with messages criticizing the manner in which Hazrat ji Saad Kandhelvi’s car was showered with flowers. Some messages circulating on the social media also questioned the “religious sanction” of holding such an Ijtema. Social media users are also slamming those who are making false claims regarding the number of people who have gathered in Aurangabad for the Ijtema.

Earlier the Aurangabad Ijtema was in news because the police department denied the organisers the necessary permission saying they had approached the department late and also because the application was not attached with Non Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Fire Brigade Department, Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and others. The Ijtema organizers however submitted all the needed documents on February 17. The Police department consequently granted the organisers the permission and also promised all support.

According to the local police, some 5,000 policemen have been deployed from Aurangabad and other districts, which also include three officers of the rank of commissioner and assistant commissioner, 25 police inspectors and 70 sub-inspectors. Four companies of the State reserve Police Force (SRPF), 1,000 traffic police and eight squads of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) have also been called for the Ijtema.

Politics also marred the Aurangabad Ijtema where huge hoardings by Shiv Sena have been put at various places appealing “Muslims who are attending the Ijtema to pray for the party”. Shiv Sena is a right wing Hindu party known for its anti-Muslim stand on various community issues. The latest prayer by appeal by the Shiv Sena is seen as the result of its worsening relation with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

