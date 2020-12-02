KCET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA Engineering/Architecture Seat Allotment Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday December 02 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in First Round Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2020.
As per the schedule released by KEA, KCET 1st Round Allotment Result will be published on the official website after 06:00 pm today.
Publication of Mock Seat Allotment Result: Nov 29 after 08:00 pm.
Provision to change, alter, add, modify or delete option: Nov 29 to Dec 1 up to 11:00 am.
Uploading documents for Architecture date extended up to 30-11-2020, 4.00 pm.
Publication of First Round Seat Allotment Result: December 2, 2020 after 6:00 pm.
Publication of Mock Seat Allotment Result: Nov 29 after 08:00 pm.
Provision to change, alter, add, modify or delete option: Nov 29 to Dec 1 up to 11:00 am.
Uploading documents for Architecture date extended up to 30-11-2020, 4.00 pm.
Publication of First Round Seat Allotment Result: December 2, 2020 after 6:00 pm.
"Post allotment schedule, procedure for choice filling and selection of choices will be published on the website very soon", KEA responsible for coducting Karnataka UGCET couselling said.
Four different types of Choices available to the candidates after publication of seat allotment result is detailed in the information Bulletin and also published on the KEA website separately.
"After publication of round 1 seat allotment, candidates will be provided with four choices. Out of them a candidate has to select one of four choices best suitable for them", the KEA said.
Candidates should note that for admissions to UGCET (Engineering / Architecture / Agriculture / Veterinary / Pharmacy / Naturopathy and Yoga) courses, Seat Allotment will be conducted based on the Merit and Options entered by the candidates, and by following the Roster System.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published on November 29 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Mock Seat Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2020.
A day before publishing mock allotment result, KEA had released on its website UGCET 2020 Final List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Along with the Final List of Eligible Candidates in PDF, the KEA had also published UGCET - 2020 Final List of Not-Eligible Candidates, and Seat Matrix.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.