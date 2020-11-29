KCET 2020 Mock Allotment - Link to Check

KEA Engineering/Architecture Mock Allotment Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is seto to publish today i.e. Sunday November 29 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Mock Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2020.
As per the schedule released by KEA, KCET Mock Result will be published on the official website after 08:00 pm today.
Publication of Mock Seat Allotment Result: Nov 29 after 08:00 pm.
Provision to change, alter, add, modify or delete: Nov 29 to Dec 1 up to 11:00 am.
Publication of First Round Seat Allotment Result: December 2, 2020 after 6:00 pm.
Publication of Mock Seat Allotment Result: Nov 29 after 08:00 pm.
Provision to change, alter, add, modify or delete: Nov 29 to Dec 1 up to 11:00 am.
Publication of First Round Seat Allotment Result: December 2, 2020 after 6:00 pm.
Candidates should note that for admissions to UGCET (Engineering / Architecture / Agriculture / Veterinary / Pharmacy / Naturopathy and Yoga) courses, Mock Seat Allotment will be conducted based on the Merit and Options entered by the candidates, and by following the Roster System.
After verifying the result, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete, and add to their preference of courses and colleges.
"Candidates will not be able to change their options after the scheduled date and time", KEA said.
Any eligible candidate who had not entered any options for first round can enter their priotrity of options if they are interested after the Mock Allotment results.
"After publication of Mock Allotment Result, Final Submission of Options saved by the candidates will be considered for First Round Seat Allotment", KEA said.
"After publication of round 1 seat allotment, candidates will be provided with four choices. Out of them a candidate has to select one of four choices best suitable for them", it added.
The Karntaka Exmaination Authority (KEA) had earlier on Nov 4 published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the UGCET 2020 Provisional List of Eligible Candidates who are seeking admission in first year for various professional courses based on their KCET score.
Along with 9645-pages Provisional List of Eligible Candidates in PDF, the KEA has also published UGCET - 2020 Provisional List of Not-Eligible Candidates, and Seat Matrix.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.