AISSEE 2021 Rescheduled, Last Date of Application Extended

AISSEE 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 and also extended the last date of online applications till December 18, 2020.
"It has been brought to our notice that many aspirants are finding it difficult to obtain and upload the category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL, etc) while applying for All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE)", the NTA said.
"With a view to enable such candidates to obtain and upload the category certificate, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of exam application forms online AISSEE 2021 to 18.12.2020", the NTA added.
The last date to apply for AISSEE 2021 was originally fixed as November 19, 2020. It was first extended till December 3 and now up to December 18, 2020.
Along with extending the last date of application, NTA has also changed the exam date. AISSEE 2021 was originally scheduled on January 10, 2021. As per the latest update, new date of Sainik School Entrance Exam is February 7, 2021.
The NTA has also changed the dates of activating correction window. The correction window was scheduled to become active today i.e. December 5. The NTA now says it will do so later on.
Online registration and application form filling for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021-22) was started on the NTA website aissee.nta.nic.in on October 20, 2020.
Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.
Till last year, Sainik School Society was conducting the entrance exam. From this year onwards, the entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.
Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.
Exam fee: Rs 400/- for SC/ST and Rs 550/- for all others
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2021 and apply online only at aissee.nta.nic.in between 20th October 2020 and 19th November 2020.
"The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or PAYTM Wallet", the NTA said.
