AISSEE 2021 Online Registration Starts - Direct Link

New Delhi: Online registration and application form filling for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021-22) has started on the NTA website aissee.nta.nic.in from Tuesday October 20, 2020.
Parents who are willing to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools should note that AISSEE 2021 will be held on January 10, 2021. The last date to apply for AISSEE 2021 is November 19, 2020, parents should note.
• Reliance Jio-Qualcomm develop India's first 5G product, achieve 1000 MB throughput
• Intel sells NAND memory, storage business to SK hynix
• KCET 2020 Cut off analyser 2019 released
Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.
Till last year, Sainik School Society was conducting the entrance exam. From this year onwards, the entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
"NTA will be conducting the AISSEE-2021 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22", the central agency said in the official notification.
"AISSEE 2020 will be held in Pen paper (OMR Sheets based) and Paper Pattern will be of Multiple Choice", the NTA said.
The NTA has also launched a dedicated website for Sainik School admission.
Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.
Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.
Exam fee: Rs 400/- for SC/ST and Rs 550/- for all others
Eligibility for admission to Class VI: Candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for Girls is open in Class VI only in all Sainik Schools.
Eligibility for admission to Class IX: Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.
Exam fee: Rs 400/- for SC/ST and Rs 550/- for all others
Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.
Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2021 and apply online only at aissee.nta.nic.in between 20th October 2020 and 19th November 2020.
"The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or PAYTM Wallet", the NTA said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not confined to ritualistic prayers: Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz in his new book
Tharoor, Dubey in new war of words, this time over ads to Republic TV
Also Read
'Act before entire system breaks down': Bombay HC on Media Trial
Some of the Best Feature Rich Affordable Phones that You can Buy Right Now
NASA contract to install 4G network on Moon goes to Nokia