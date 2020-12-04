GHMC 2020 Election Result Live Update: As per the trends at 11:00 am, BJP is leading in as many as 85 wards of Hyderabad whereas the ruling TRS is ahead in 35 wards and AIMIM candidates could win in 17 wards.
Counting of votes in the 150-member Greater Hyderabad Corporation is still underway.
10:15 am In a surprising turn of event, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the half way mark needed to rule Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), according to the trends at 10:15 am.
Latest trends showed BJP leading in 78 wards, TRS ahead in 32 wards and AIMIM in 17 wards.
10:00 am Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in as many as 50 seats in Greater Hyderabad local elections, as per the trends available at 10:00 am.
The latest trends showed, ruling TRS ahead in just 15 wards and AIMIM candidates leading in 04 wards. The Congress is ahead in 01 ward.
09:45 am In an impressive electoral performance, the BJP looks set to emerge as the sole winner in 2020 Hyderabad civic elections, if 09:45 am trends are any indication.
At 09:45 am, the BJP is leading in 36 wards, TRS in 12 wards and Owaisi's MIM in just 1 ward.
09:15 am The BJP, which had won just 4 seats in the 2016 Hyderabad election, is set to sweep the 2020 election, if trends at 09:15 am are to be believed.
The latest trends at 09:15 am shows, BJP leading in as many as 25 wards whereas the ruling TRS is struggling with 7 seats.
Owaisi's MIM is yet to open its account.
09:00 am Ruling TRS is leading in 5 wards whereas BJP is leading in 15, according to the latest trends at 09:00 am.
Counting of votes in all 150 wards are still underway. The final results are expected to be announced by today evening.
08:00 am Counting of votes for the 150-member Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election has begun.
The counting of votes for GHMC 2020 Election, polling for which was held on December 1, started today morning at 08:00.
The GHMC election result process started with counting of postal ballots. After the counting of postal ballots, counting of regular ballots will be held table-wise.
Telangana State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangement for the counting of votes, and fair and transparent declaration of result.
Hyderabad Municipal Election earlier saw a bitter campaign between the ruling TRS, its unannounced ally MIM, and BJP. The civic body election has recorded a polling percentage of 46.55 in the 2020 election.
TRS had won 99 seats in the 2016 election. AIMIM had won 44 whereas BJP and Congress had respectively won 4 nd 2 seats in the last election.
The BJP had vigourously campaigned for the 2020 GHMC Polls. Party stalwarts, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned in the Hyderabad civic election.
Like it is seen at other places where BJP contested the elections, in Hyderabad too the campaign was communally charged. Instead of focussing on development or local issues as should be a case in any civic election, BJP campaign was marred by communal slur, especially against Muslims who form a majority in Hyderabad.
GHMC 2020 polls are also different because the state election commission used Paper Ballots, instead of EVMs, in all wards.
Allegations of manipulation in EVMs have been raised in every election, especially in those where the BJP has won. All eyes are therefore on GHMC election 2020 result where Paper Ballots have been used the first time after two decades.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.