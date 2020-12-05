As Delhi braces for severe cold, Rajasthan's Churu sizzels at 33 degrees

Jaipur: At a time when North India is witnessing an early setting of a severe winter registering some of the coldest days in October and November in decades, Rajasthan's Churu and Barmer towns saw a sudden surge in the mercury, surpassing maximum temperatures in last decade and more.
On Friday, Churu registered a temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius which was the highest in last 17 years in December. In 2003, the temperature registered on the same day was 33.5 degree, confirmed met officials.
Barmer also registered a temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius which was again the highest in the last 12 years.
The state is witnessing a sharp increase in temperature, and heat waves, state weather department said.
Many districts in the state have registered a maximum temperature of over 30 degrees Celsius on Friday.
While Ajmer reported the temperature of 32.1, Jaipur had 30.9 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 33, Chittorgarh 32.6 and Bhilwara 32.4 degrees Celsius.
In contrast to this, North India is reeling under severe cold with Delhi logging an overall minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 26 years in the month of October.
According to the IMD's website, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest minimum temperature among 13 monitoring stations at 12.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Mungeshpur at 12.7 degrees Celsius.
