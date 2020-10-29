Delhi records lowest Oct temperature in 26 years

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Delhi has logged an overall minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 26 years in the month of October.
Head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, Kuldeep Srivastava, told IANS, "The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994. This is the lowest since then."
According to the IMD's website, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest minimum temperature among 13 monitoring stations at 12.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Mungeshpur at 12.7 degrees Celsius.
The IMD scientist said that the dip is due to calm winds and absence of cloud cover over the capital city, adding that the minimum temperature will further plummet to 10 degrees Celsius on November 1.
According to the IMD, the wind speed is currently 0 km/hour, which allows formation of mist and fog.
