logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Delhi records lowest Oct temperature in 26 years

Lodhi Road recorded the lowest minimum temperature among 13 monitoring stations

Thursday October 29, 2020 7:54 PM, IANS

Delhi Temperature today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Delhi has logged an overall minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 26 years in the month of October.

Head of IMD's regional forecasting centre, Kuldeep Srivastava, told IANS, "The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994. This is the lowest since then."

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan

Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia

According to the IMD's website, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest minimum temperature among 13 monitoring stations at 12.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Mungeshpur at 12.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD scientist said that the dip is due to calm winds and absence of cloud cover over the capital city, adding that the minimum temperature will further plummet to 10 degrees Celsius on November 1.

According to the IMD, the wind speed is currently 0 km/hour, which allows formation of mist and fog.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo